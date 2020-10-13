Left Menu
Development News Edition

TIMELINE-China and Australia commodities trade tensions

Australian shipments of beef, barley and coal worth billions of dollars have been the most impacted by recent measures, and China has been able to find alternative supplies easily. Iron ore - Australia's top export and a critical ingredient for China's massive steel sector - has been spared so far from any crossfire, as has Australian LNG.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 14:58 IST
TIMELINE-China and Australia commodities trade tensions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's ties with top trade partner China soured in 2018 when it became the first country to publicly ban China's Huawei from its 5G network, and worsened after Canberra called for an enquiry into the origins of the coronavirus. Tit-for-tat diplomatic reprisals have since followed, including raids on the homes of Chinese journalists in Australia, evacuation of some Australian journalists from China and a raft of trade measures imposed by China on Australian exports.

China is by far Australia's top overall export market, worth $104 billion in 2019 according to the IMF, so a lasting severing of trade ties could damage the Australian economy. Australian shipments of beef, barley and coal worth billions of dollars have been the most impacted by recent measures, and China has been able to find alternative supplies easily.

Iron ore - Australia's top export and a critical ingredient for China's massive steel sector - has been spared so far from any crossfire, as has Australian LNG. Here is a timeline of how commodities markets have been impacted by the mounting tensions between the countries:

FEBRUARY 2019 China's northern port of Dalian bans imports of Australian coal and caps overall coal imports from all sources to the end of 2019 at 12 million tonnes. [https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-australia-coal-exclusive-idUSKCN1QA0F1 ]

MAY 2020 China hits Australian barley with anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5% from May 19, with the duties expected to last five years.

It also halts beef imports from four of Australia's largest meat processors. AUGUST 2020

China, the top export market for Australian wine, launches anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probes on some Australian wines. AUGUST 31/SEPTEMBER 2020

China suspends barley imports from Australia's largest grain exporter CBH Grain after pests were found, and orders stricter inspections of Australian wheat and barley. Australia is the biggest barley supplier to China, exporting about A$1.5 billion to A$2 billion worth a year, which is more than half its exports.

OCTOBER 2020 Australia investigates reports that China has verbally instructed buyers to avoid Australian supplies.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Show cause notices for closure issued to Flipkart, Patanjali over PWM Rules, CPCB tells NGT

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB has told the NGT that it has issued show cause notices for closure of operations to Flipkart and Patanjali Peya as they are not registered with it and have not responded to its communications on the ...

I'm a different person: Sandra Oh rules out return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Hollywood star Sandra Oh says she will not return to the long-running medical drama Greys Anatomy, even if the show was ending. The 49-year-old actor owes much of her success to the Shonda Rhimes-created series in which she played the role ...

Govt asks agro-chemicals industry to come out with new molecules

The government on Tuesday asked the agro-chemicals industry to come out with new molecules of global standards for the farmers benefit, while industry body CropLife India pitched for stable policy and regulatory regime to boost the growth o...

Show cause notices for closure issued to Flipkart, Patanjali over PWM Rules, CPCB tells NGT

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB has told the NGT that it has issued show cause notices for closure of operations to Flipkart and Patanjali Peya as they are not registered with it and have not responded to its communications on the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020