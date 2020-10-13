Left Menu
Development News Edition

GRAPHIC-'Blue wave' U.S. election expectations trigger green stocks frenzy

While President Donald Trump is taking the United States out of the Paris climate accord aimed at combating climate change, Democrat Joe Biden, who hopes to beat him in November's election, has promised to set a U.S. goal for net-zero emissions by 2050. BofA Global Research said last week in its weekly flows report that the surge in solar exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reflected investors' expectations for a "blue wave" on the Nov. 3 election.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 15:43 IST
GRAPHIC-'Blue wave' U.S. election expectations trigger green stocks frenzy
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@nvdems)

Growing expectations of a strong Democratic victory in U.S. elections have prompted investors to snap up renewable energy stocks, amplifying a recent rush seen after the European Union's fiscal splurge earmarked for green investments.

Investors are acting on expectations of trillions in fiscal spending over the next few years, triggering a "green wave" of investment that is drawing comparisons to the blistering rally in technology stocks. While President Donald Trump is taking the United States out of the Paris climate accord aimed at combating climate change, Democrat Joe Biden, who hopes to beat him in November's election, has promised to set a U.S. goal for net-zero emissions by 2050.

BofA Global Research said last week in its weekly flows report that the surge in solar exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reflected investors' expectations for a "blue wave" on the Nov. 3 election. Blue is the colour associated with the Democratic Party, versus Republican red. The Invesco solar ETF has risen almost 150% year-to-date, nearly double the rise of the index that tracks the FAANG+ basket of technology giants that have led this year's stock market bounceback.

The eye-popping moves reflect bets that these securities will do well under a Biden presidency, given the candidate's green proposals. However investors say they are also reflective of a long-term shift towards more environmentally friendly investing, driven by expectations that the economic recovery will be tech-driven and green-focused.

"I have never seen the writing on the wall so clear: the recovery is going to be green and digital," said Geraldine Sundstrom, fund manager at PIMCO. Sundstrom said she was not positioning specifically for the U.S. election but would use any knee-jerk reaction as a buying opportunity to add to her strategy of green investing.

"It's totally abnormal in the sense that, never in my career have I encountered something that is embraced globally with hundreds of billions - I think by now we are able to say trillions - of money being directed into one direction." Last week, solar and wind generator company Nextera exceeded the market value of oil giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron , who have topped the charts of most-valuable energy companies for several decades.

"The worst-case scenario for renewables over the next six months - especially from a valuations perspective would be a Trump win and Republicans retaining control of the Senate," said Jordan Waldrep, portfolio manager of the ECOZ TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF. But Waldrep said that the broader trend towards renewables would continue, regardless of the election result.

The outperformance of European renewable companies also suggests the rally is not merely hinged on U.S. election prospects. Danish wind-turbine maker Vestas is up 62% this year, while regional rival Siemens Gamesa is up 59%. A basket of European renewable energy stocks - which also includes these two - is up 68% year-to-date.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Inside the world's biggest water desalination plants

The worlds largest producer of desalinated water, Saudi Arabia also makes the most amount of waste from this energy-intensive industry but local researchers are trying to change that. Ahmed al-Amoudi, head of a government-run desalination r...

Greek man goes on trial for slaying of US scientist on Crete

A 28-year-old man has gone on trial in Greece for the rape and murder last year of American scientist Suzanne Eaton, who was killed on the island of Crete while attending a conference. Eaton, 59, disappeared on July 2, 2019, near the port c...

Tanishq withdraws ad on interfaith family after #BoycottTanishq trends, faultilines deepen

Jewellery brand Tanishq on Tuesday withdrew its ad showing an interfaith family following a sharp backlash on social media with some accusing the company of promoting love jihad and fake secularism. The companys move prompted intense debate...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now JJ pauses vaccine trialsJohnson Johnson said it had temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delayin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020