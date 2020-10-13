Piaggio announces benefits of up to 10k on Vespa, Aprilia

Italian automaker Piaggio on Tuesday announced benefits of up to Rs 10,000 on the purchase of Vespa and Aprilia range as part of the festive sales offer. The offer, which comes in the form of free insurance and online booking benefits as well as complementary accessories, could be availed by November 16, Piaggio India said in a release. The new offer for the festive season will be available from now till November 16, during which Piaggio's customers can avail benefits up to Rs 10,000 on purchase of any Vespa and Aprilia variants which includes Vespa facelift BS-VI and Aprilia BS-VI range across dealerships in the country, it said. The offer entails insurance benefit of up to Rs 7,000, complementary accessories worth upto Rs 4,000 and e-commerce booking benefit of Rs 2,000, the release stated. In addition, this Dusshera and Diwali, customers can avail first year of free service and five years of warranty which includes free roadside assistance for two years as well, it added. “We are delighted to bring great joy to our discerning customers this Dusshera and Diwali through our unique festive offers on Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters. Our offers are targeted across platforms to provide hassle-free buying and ownership experience," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India. PTI IAS RAM RUJRUJ