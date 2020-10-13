Left Menu
BJP workers hold puja as part of stir for reopening temples

"The government didn't give a single rupee to these people. Hence, to make the government aware of these facts, we undertook a symbolic hunger strike and performed puja and bhajans in front of the Gajanan Maharaj temple here," he said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 13-10-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:04 IST
BJP workers hold puja as part of stir for reopening temples
BJP workers led by party MLA Atul Save performed puja and sang devotional songs outside a temple in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city on Tuesday over their demand for reopening places of worship in the state. While the state government has relaxed various coronavirus-induced restrictions on people's movement and opened several commercial activities in the state, places of worship continue to remain shut.

Talking to PTI, Save said, "The state government has allowed reopening of various activities, including bars, markets and restaurants, across the state, but temples are still locked." Temples sustain local economy and places of worship serve as a source of livelihood for many, including people who sell flowers and other things, said the MLA from Aurangabad- East constituency. "The government didn't give a single rupee to these people. Hence, to make the government aware of these facts, we undertook a symbolic hunger strike and performed puja and bhajans in front of the Gajanan Maharaj temple here," he said.

