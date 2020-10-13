Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wipro to acquire Eximius Design for $80 mn

Their clientele include companies across semiconductors, cloud and hyper-scale infrastructure, consumer electronics and automotive segments. "Eximius enables Wipro to strengthen market leadership in VLSI and systems design services by expanding our market presence and strengthening our technical leadership in the semiconductor ecosystem, to help accelerate silicon innovation for our customers," Wipro Senior Vice President, Industrial and Engineering Services Harmeet Chauhan said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:20 IST
Wipro to acquire Eximius Design for $80 mn
Wipro Limited Image Credit: ANI

IT services major Wipro on Tuesday said it will acquire engineering services company Eximius Design for USD 80 million (about Rs 586.3 crore). In a regulatory filing, Wipro said the purchase consideration is USD 80 million.

"Eximius complements Wipro's EngineeringNXT core strengths and 35-year pedigree in VLSI and systems design," it added. This acquisition will help Wipro to expand into newer market segments and elevate the customer's journey in next-generation technologies such as connected products, embedded AI and security, it said.

Eximius Design has around 1,100 employees and had registered consolidated revenues of USD 35.2 million in 2019. It provides end-to-end solutions and services for building smarter, smaller and faster-connected products for various use cases of IoT, Industry 4.0, Edge Computing, Cloud, 5G and Artificial Intelligence.

Founded in August 2013, Eximius is headquartered in San Jose, US and has design centres in the US, India and Malaysia. Their clientele include companies across semiconductors, cloud and hyper-scale infrastructure, consumer electronics and automotive segments.

"Eximius enables Wipro to strengthen market leadership in VLSI and systems design services by expanding our market presence and strengthening our technical leadership in the semiconductor ecosystem, to help accelerate silicon innovation for our customers," Wipro Senior Vice President, Industrial and Engineering Services Harmeet Chauhan said. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the quarter ending December 31, 2020.

"Our customers, employees and the entire semiconductor ecosystem will tremendously benefit from the synergies of Eximius and Wipro's combined portfolio of offerings," Jay Avula, CEO, Eximius Design said. Clients will gain access to Wipro's global scale and offerings, along with Eximius' innovative solutions to accelerate the adoption of ASIC, FPGA, systems and software engineering initiatives, Avula added.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

World economy in deep recession in 2020, growth to be -4.4 per cent: IMF

The IMF on Tuesday predicted a deep global recession this year and the world growth to be - 4.4 per cent, asserting that the global economic crisis is far from over mainly due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In its latest World E...

Deepak Kochhar sent in ED custody in money laundering case

A special court here on Tuesday remandedDeepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate ED till October 17. Deepak Kochhar was arrested bythe ED in September under the Preventio...

New angst for caregivers in time of COVID-19: Poll

The coronavirus pandemic has thrust many Americans into the role of caring for an older or disabled loved one for the first time, a new poll finds. And caregivers on the whole say theyre encountering unexpected risks and demands as a result...

IFFM reveals its line-up for 2020 edition

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne IFFM&#160;on Tuesday unveiled its programme for its ninth edition, with special tributes being planned for late Bollywood stars Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. The festival, which wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020