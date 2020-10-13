Immuneel, HCB & IDIBAPS enter into multi-asset collaboration, licensing pact

Immuneel Therapeutics on Tuesday said it has entered into a multi-asset collaboration and licensing agreement with Hospital Clínic de Barcelona and Institutd' Investigacions Biomèdiques August Pi i Sunyer (IDIBAPS). Under the collaboration, which opens up opportunities for co-development of advanced assets to be deployed in Spain and India, "Immuneel has acquired the exclusive rights to develop and commercialise autologous ARI-0001 – a CD19 Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, in India," it said.

"This partnership with Hospital Clínic de Barcelona (HCB) & IDIBAPS is pathbreaking and heralds the advent of life saving CAR T therapy for patients in India," Immuneel co-founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said. Immuneel is committed to providing affordable access to this cutting- edge therapy at facilities housed at the Mazumdar Shaw Cancer Centre, she added.

"This is the beginning of a fruitful and promising collaboration between our academic research efforts (HCB & IDIBAPS) and Immuneel to improve the treatment of hematological disorders," HCB CEO JM Campistol said..