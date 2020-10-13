Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, China military officials hold "positive" talks on troop pullback

On Monday, senior commanders held a seventh round of talks at Chushul in the western Himalayas that went on for more than 10 hours, officials said. "The two sides had a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas," the statement released by the Indian government said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:10 IST
India, China military officials hold "positive" talks on troop pullback

Indian and Chinese military commanders held "positive, constructive" discussions on disengaging troops locked in a months-long standoff at their disputed Himalayan border, the two sides said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Diplomats and military officials have held several rounds of talks to pull back from the brink after a clash erupted between border troops in June in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. On Monday, senior commanders held a seventh round of talks at Chushul in the western Himalayas that went on for more than 10 hours, officials said.

"The two sides had a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas," the statement released by the Indian government said. "They were of the view that these discussions were positive, constructive and had enhanced understanding of each other’s positions," the joint statement said.

The Line of Actual Control is the de facto border where troops are ranged against each other. The trouble began early in April when New Delhi says Chinese troops intruded deep into India's side of the LAC in the Ladakh sector which adjoins the Tibetan plateau.

Beijing claimed the area to be its territory and blamed Indian road construction activity in the area for destabilising the situation. So far there has been no sign of a troop pullback even though winter is approaching and the area is considered uninhabitable.

"Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible," the two sides said in the joint statement.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Unidentified miscreants vandalise Dr BR Ambedkar's statue in Andhra's East Godavari

Some unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in East Godavari district. According to Krishnamachari, sub-inspector Razole Mandal, the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar has been vandalised in Katrenipadu Lanka village in Razol...

U.S. consumer prices slow in September

U.S. consumer prices rose for a fourth straight month in September though the pace has slowed amid considerable slack in the economy as it gradually recovers from the COVID-19 recession.The Labor Department said on Tuesday its consumer pric...

Yediyurappa invites Piramal Group to invest in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday assured all cooperation from the state government to the Piramal Group, which expressed its willingness to invest in the pharmaceutical sector in the state. During a virtual meeting with A...

Delhi's air quality worst in 8 months

The national capitals air quality hit an eight-month low and was recorded just a notch shy of the very poor category on Tuesday, largely due to calm winds and low temperature that allowed accumulation of pollutants. According to the Ministr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020