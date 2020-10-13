Build respiratory immunity with robust product from Nisarga Herbs, Respirade

Left Menu
Nisarga Herbs, one of India's leading Ayurveda brands, has launched yet another respiratory immunity building product - Respirade. The newly launched Respirade is a strategic addition to the existing category of respiratory health and immunity boosting product pipeline by the brand.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:31 IST
Photo: nisargaherbs.com. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Nisarga Herbs, one of India's leading Ayurveda brands, has launched yet another respiratory immunity building product - Respirade. The newly launched Respirade is a strategic addition to the existing category of respiratory health and immunity boosting product pipeline by the brand. The innovative ayurvedic formulation made with cutting edge full spectrum technology is effective in the cases of recurring respiratory infections as well as to build a solid preventive support for respiratory health. It is a combination of extracts of Neem (which is currently under trial at ESIC Medical college and hospital Faridabad), Andrographis, Guduchi, Tulsi, Yashtimadhu, Amla and Long pepper.

"We were actually working on this product before the pandemic struck and have administered the tablet twice a day to over 300 employees, their families and the companies around us for the last 6 months. We tested the employees with IgG test and found that 10% of employees showed antibodies developed in them. None of them showed any moderate or severe symptoms and rest 90 per cent have tested negative for IgG antibodies meaning they have not been infected at all. This also means that the symptoms in 10 per cent cases were so mild that no other medication was necessary," said Girish Soman, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Nisarga Biotech Private Limited, while talking about the key benefits of the newly launched product. The Respirade tablets are specifically formulated to boost respiratory immunity and works best in conditions like Influenza, Asthma and Bronchitis. Its anti-inflammatory action reduces infection and fever due to seasonal changes and it also helps to enhance the preventive support system for respiratory health. The product is very effective for people undergoing Bronchospasm, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, headache due to cold, low grade fever and all kinds of respiratory infections. Respirade is available in a pack of 30, 60 and 500 tablets at the price points of Rs 190/-, Rs 360/- and Rs 2,500/-, respectively. One can buy the product on Nisarga Herbs official website and the product is also available on several online aggregating platforms like Amazon.

Nisarga Herbs has always been a step ahead and introduced several effective, price competitive and quality Ayurveda led health products over the years. It is also India's first Ayurveda company to collaborate with All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) to conduct India's first Neem formulation led double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial on frontline medical staff in prevention of COVID-19 at ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad.The trial is ongoing on 250 frontline medical and non-medical staff at ESIC Hospital, Faridabad and has till date shown positive progress. 244 patients have been enrolled so far and 161 have begun taking the products. The rest are waiting for initial lab test results before dosing can begin. The result of this clinical trial is expected by the end of November. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

