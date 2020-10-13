Left Menu
HRTC to partially resume interstate bus service from Wednesday

The state-run Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will partially resume its interstate bus service, which was suspended in March to contain COVID-19 spread, from Wednesday, Transport minister Bikram Singh said. Singh further said that the interstate bus service would be started from October 14 onwards in view of the upcoming festive season and Navratri.

HRTC to partially resume interstate bus service from Wednesday

The state-run Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will partially resume its interstate bus service, which was suspended in March to contain COVID-19 spread, from Wednesday, Transport minister Bikram Singh said.  However, only non-AC bus service has been resumed for now

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the minister stated that the interstate bus service would be resumed on 25 routes in the first phase.  These routes include Pathankot, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana in Punjab, Ambala in Haryana, Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Union Territory Chandigarh, he added.  Singh further said that the interstate bus service would be started from October 14 onwards in view of the upcoming festive season and Navratri.  The bus service would also be started for other states shortly, he added.  COVID-19 guidelines would be strictly followed during resumption of interstate bus service, the minister said. PTI DJI KJ

