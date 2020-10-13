Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trade body says EU can sanction USD 4B worth of US goods

World Trade Organization arbitrators said Tuesday that the European Union can sanction up to USD 4 billion in US goods over Washington's illegal support for plane maker Boeing.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 13-10-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:02 IST
Trade body says EU can sanction USD 4B worth of US goods

World Trade Organization arbitrators said Tuesday that the European Union can sanction up to USD 4 billion in US goods over Washington's illegal support for plane maker Boeing. The ruling, which could inflame Trump administration criticism of the Geneva-based trade body, amounts to one of the largest penalties handed down by the WTO.

It comes a year after another ruling authorized billions in penalties against the European Union over support for Boeing rival Airbus. The decision, which is final and cannot be appealed, dates back to 2006 and is part of a string of long-running disputes between the two plane-making giants at the Geneva trade body.

The arbitrators were tasked with setting a dollar value in sanctions such as tariffs that the EU could impose a year after the WTO's appellate body found that Boeing had received at least USD 5 billion in subsidies that were prohibited under international trade rules. The United States had argued that the illegal support merited no more than USD 412 million in penalties, while the EU had countered that they deserved some USD 8 billion. The award in essence was 10 times more than what the U.S. had claimed, and half that the EU wanted.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Making a meal of it - England's pubs ponder pasties to beat lockdown curbs

Pub owners across Englands COVID-19 hotspots were on Tuesday pondering a question that could decide if they survive or sink due to the coronavirus lockdown - when is a pub a pub, and when does it become a restaurant The question has sparked...

Haryana MLAs allowed to use assembly flag on vehicle for identification

Haryana MLAs can now use a flag with the Vidhan Sabha logo on their vehicle so that they can be identified while travelling by road, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said at the state assembly complex here on Tuesday. The flag was unveiled by Chief...

Indian Railways to run 196 pairs of festival special trains.

Ministry of Railways has approved Zonal Railways proposal for the operation of 196 pairs of Festival Special trains.The trains will be operated between 20th October to 30th November. The fare applicable for these services will be that appli...

Maha govt has sought tax concession from Centre for slum rehabilitation programme: NAREDCO

The Maharashtra government has sought tax concession from the Centre for its slum rehabilitation programme in the state, according to industry body NAREDCO. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has asked Maharashtras Hous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020