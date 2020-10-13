Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Italy's Serie A picks CVC's group for exclusive talks on media unit

Italy's Serie A soccer clubs have agreed to enter exclusive talks with a private equity fund consortium including CVC for the sale of a stake in the league's new media business, officials from the top flight league said on Tuesday. The decision paves the way for a potential 1.65 billion euro ($1.94 billion) deal that would bring outside investors into one of the game's biggest leagues.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 23:41 IST
Soccer-Italy's Serie A picks CVC's group for exclusive talks on media unit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy's Serie A soccer clubs have agreed to enter exclusive talks with a private equity fund consortium including CVC for the sale of a stake in the league's new media business, officials from the top flight league said on Tuesday.

The decision paves the way for a potential 1.65 billion euro ($1.94 billion) deal that would bring outside investors into one of the game's biggest leagues. CVC, which has long experience in sports investment, teamed up with Advent and state-backed Italian fund FSI, defeating a rival bid from a consortium led by Bain Capital.

Fifteen of the 20 clubs voted in favour of CVC's bid, according to sources attending a closed door meeting in Milan. Torino FC president Urbano Cairo said the preferred bidder had offered up to 1.65 billion euros for a 10% stake in the newly created unit handling broadcasting rights for Serie A matches but details of the deal still had to be finalised.

Under a plan promoted by Serie A's president Paolo Dal Pino, private equity investors are expected to help the league develop its broadcast business. A deal would help Serie A weather the coronavirus crisis, which has forced matches to be played in near-empty stadiums and prompted broadcasters to seek to cut spending on Pay-TV deals.

Many club presidents, including Andrea Agnelli from champions Juventus, see the plan, dubbed "Project Goal" as a way to improve governance, as private equity investors would have a decisive role in steering the league's media business strategy. "Sometimes separating the ownership from the management of a business is a good choice, and this is certainly the case", Cairo said.

After investing for over a decade in Formula One motor racing, CVC bought a minority stake in England's Premiership Rugby in 2019 and backed sports investment company Bruin Sports Capital. More than half of 2.5-billion-euro Serie A's annual revenues come from broadcasting, but the league lags the financial heavyweights of England's Premier League, La Liga in Spain and the German Bundesliga.

The Italian league raised 1.35 billion euros per season from media rights sales under a deal expiring next year, against 3.5 billion euros raised by the Premier League. Serie A is due to sell rights to screen its matches for the next three seasons soon but with the pandemic clouding market outlook, private equity funds could provide a financial backstop to withstand any big shortfall, sources have said. ($1 = 0.8516 euros)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Wipro to acquire Eximius Design for $80 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Eli Lilly antibody trial paused due to potential safety concern

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment has been paused because of a safety concern.Out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety ...

COVID-19: NHRC sends advisories to ministries, state govts on protecting right to mental health

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the National Human Rights Commission has issued advisories to various ministries and states stressing on human rights aspects, including protection of rights to mental health of people, officials said on T...

Soccer-FA warns against breakaway as EFL clubs enthuse over proposals

English footballs increasingly bitter row over plans to change the structure and financing of the game descended into threats and warnings ahead of Wednesdays crunch meeting of Premier League clubs.The plans, backed by Liverpool and Manches...

AP Explains: The promise of 5G wireless - speed, hype, risk

A much-hyped network upgrade called 5G means different things to different people. To industry proponents, its the next huge innovation in wireless internet. To the U.S. government, its the backbone technology of a future that America will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020