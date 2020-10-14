PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

EU given green light to hit US with tariffs in Airbus-Boeing ruling https://on.ft.com/2STG8QU Keir Starmer calls for Covid 'circuit breaker' as pressure on Boris Johnson mounts https://on.ft.com/3nQxZLl

Apple enters 5G market with new line of iPhones https://on.ft.com/3lIUjVl Overview

The European Union has been handed the right to impose tariffs on about $4 billion in US goods in retaliation for subsidies granted to planemaker Boeing. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to impose a short national lockdown to curb the surge in COVID-19 infections after UK's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer called for a "circuit breaker" lockdown.

Apple Inc on Tuesday introduced a redesigned line-up of iPhones enabled for 5G network speeds, promising to usher in a "new era" for its flagship product. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)