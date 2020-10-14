Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares slip on caution around vaccine trials, stimulus

Although trading in most country indexes was muted, a weaker pound lifted London's FTSE 100 by 0.2% ahead of a UK-imposed Oct. 15 deadline on Brexit negotiations.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 12:44 IST
European shares slip on caution around vaccine trials, stimulus
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares headed lower on Wednesday after tumbling in the previous session over a halt in COVID-19 vaccine trials and uncertainty over more U.S. stimulus, with investors also staying away from big bets ahead of talks on a Brexit trade deal.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2% by 0708 GMT, with travel and leisure and insurance stocks leading early declines. Although trading in most country indexes was muted, a weaker pound lifted London's FTSE 100 by 0.2% ahead of a UK-imposed Oct. 15 deadline on Brexit negotiations. Growing political friction about the impact of new local COVID-19 restrictions has also hit sentiment.

The European Union would prefer to have a deal, but it is ready in case no agreement can be reached, the Commissioner for the EU's single market said. The Italian bourse was flat as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte imposed new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, sports and school activities.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

HMD sends first shipment of 56 mn syringes to Covax facility

Hindustan Syringes Medical Devices on Wednesday said it has sent the first shipment of 56 million auto-disable syringes to Covax facility to help in COVID-19 vaccination. The Covax facility, which is working for global equitable access to ...

Heavy rains kill 12 people in India, damage crops

Heavy rains have killed at least 12 people in southern India and caused widespread flooding in the city Hyderabad, home to major IT companies and startups, government officials said on Wednesday.A wall collapsed killing nine people in Hyder...

Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik wrap up shooting for 'The Last Show'

Anupam Kher on Wednesday announced that he has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film The Last Show, with filmmaker and actor Satish Kaushik. The Saaransh actor posted a monochrome picture of himself and Kaushik on Instagram and termed t...

Australian politician tells inquiry Chinese visa scheme was a scam

An Australian politician at the centre of a corruption probe told an inquiry on Wednesday that he had received envelopes full of thousands of dollars in cash at his parliament office as part of a scheme for Chinese nationals to fraudulently...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020