Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar holds on to gains; euro touches nine-day low

The dollar index held its recent gains on Wednesday and the euro touched a nine-day low, as global equity markets remained cautious in light of diminishing hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine or U.S. fiscal stimulus.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 16:46 IST
FOREX-Dollar holds on to gains; euro touches nine-day low

The dollar index held its recent gains on Wednesday and the euro touched a nine-day low, as global equity markets remained cautious in light of diminishing hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine or U.S. fiscal stimulus. The rally in global equities started to run out of steam on Tuesday and risk appetite suffered, with the dollar index seeing its biggest daily jump in three weeks.

Johnson & said it was pausing a clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine and Eli Lilly and Co also said it had paused a clinical trial of an antibody treatment. British drugmaker AstaZeneca Plc's U.S. trial for a vaccine has been on hold for over a month. Most major currency pairs saw only small moves on Wednesday. The pound was the biggest mover in early London trading, falling as low as $1.2865 as hopes dimmed for a Brexit agreement, before recovering to $1.2950.

The dollar index was at 93.554 at 1045 GMT, flat on the day, having briefly risen and exceeded the previous session's high of 93.599. Euro zone industrial production data showed the rate of recovery slowed sharply in August, in line with expectations.

"The small gain in August leaves us with the impression that the first months of rapid recovery from the lockdown period are behind us," wrote Bert Colijn, a senior economist at ING. "With rebound effects fading, second waves emerging and restrictive measures becoming more intrusive for business, there is no doubt that the rosy figures related to the rebound from the first lockdown are a thing from the past," he added.

At 1046 GMT, euro-dollar was down 0.1% on the day, at 1.17360. Hopes for a new coronavirus relief package in the United Sates faded. The Senate is due to vote next week on a targeted $500 billion aid bill of the type that Democrats have already rejected.

Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale, said that the market was characterised by "ennui" and "angst", in the absence of a clear driver before the U.S. elections. But markets still expect that a victory for Democrat Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential elections will result in more fiscal stimulus.

"The assumption of Biden legislating a large fiscal stimulus package will continue to limit fallout in the markets from the lack of near-term fiscal stimulus," wrote MUFG strategist Derek Halpenny. The yen and Swiss franc both rose around 0.1% versus the dollar .

But there were still some signs of risk appetite, as the Australian and New Zealand dollars edged up. The Australian dollar was up 0.1% on the day at 0.71690 versus the U.S. dollar at 1053 GMT, and the New Zealand dollar rose 0.3% to 0.6663.

"Both Australian and New Zealand dollars, when you look at how well the Chinese economy's doing, fundamentally, I think they're both in good shape, in the medium term," Societe Generale's Juckes said. China's third-quarter gross domestic product growth is expected to improve from the previous quarter, a People's Bank of China official said.

The Norwegian crown was up around 0.2% against the dollar, at 9.234. The International Monetary Fund gave a slightly improved forecast for the hit to global growth in 2020, but lowered their forecasts for many emerging markets.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon, Israel held "productive" border talks - U.S. and UN statement

Lebanon and Israel held productive talks on Wednesday on their disputed maritime border, the United States and United Nations said after they helped mediate a meeting of the long-time foes.During this initial meeting, the representatives he...

Army chief MM Naravane to get honorary rank of General of Nepali Army

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is set to get the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army in an investiture ceremony during his visit to Kathmandu in the month of November. According to the Nepal Army spokesperson, Gener...

Sadananda Gowda holds review meeting with CMDs of fertilisers PSUs

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Sadananda Gowda, held a review meeting with CMDs of fertilisers PSUs to take stock of the performance of their PSUs as well as their preparedness for future. The meeting was attended by Shri ...

NZ's oldest surviving Test cricketer John Reid dies at 92

New Zealands oldest surviving Test cricketer and former captain John Reid has died here at the age of 92, the countrys cricket board said on Wednesday. Reid, regarded as one of the worlds best all-rounders during his heyday in the fifties a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020