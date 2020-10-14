Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goldman's trading business returns to former glory during pandemic stress

In a statement, Solomon said Goldman has notched market share gains that will help during the post-pandemic recovery. The bank set aside $278 million to cover loans that go bad, bringing its year-to-date total credit provisions to $2.8 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:54 IST
Goldman's trading business returns to former glory during pandemic stress
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@GoldmanSachs)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday posted its best quarterly performance in a decade by some measures, as trading has moved back into the limelight and its lack of a big consumer business has switched from a curse to a blessing. The Wall Street bank posted a quarterly return on equity of 17.5%, its highest since 2010. Investors closely track that figure because it shows how well a bank uses shareholder money to produce profits.

Goldman also boasted record earnings per share, beating analyst expectations by a wide margin. Its performance was driven in large part by a 29% jump in trading revenue, as clients responded to news about the coronavirus pandemic by shifting their portfolios. While rivals including JPMorgan Chase & Co have also benefited from the markets boom this year, they are far more exposed to vulnerable consumers and businesses suffering from unemployment and pandemic lockdowns. Goldman's consumer bank is relatively tiny.

"Simply stunning results," Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke said in a report. Goldman's shares rose 0.6% in early trading as shares of other big lenders fell.

In the years leading up to the pandemic, Goldman's heavy exposure to trading and lack of exposure to traditional lending was viewed as a problem. The bank is in the middle of a business-model revamp orchestrated by Chief Executive David Solomon that includes building out its consumer bank, called Marcus, and adding services like retail wealth management. Analysts say that is the right strategy for the long term, but for now, Goldman's business mix is just right.

Its $4.6 billion in quarterly trading revenue jumped 29% compared with the year-ago period, a bigger increase than other Wall Street banks. The business accounted for 42% of Goldman's overall revenue, while consumer and wealth management represented 14%. In a statement, Solomon said Goldman has notched market share gains that will help during the post-pandemic recovery.

The bank set aside $278 million to cover loans that go bad, bringing its year-to-date total credit provisions to $2.8 billion. By comparison, traditional rivals JPMorgan, Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc have set aside anywhere from $10 billion-20 billion this year. Goldman's investment banking business also benefited from several high-profile IPOs including Snowflake, Rocket Companies and Dun & Bradstreet during the quarter.

Its backlog of upcoming deals has "increased significantly," Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr said on a conference call, suggesting future quarters will also have robust fees. The bank's overall profit nearly doubled $3.5 billion from $1.8 billion a year ago. Earnings per share were a record $9.68, up from $4.79 a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $5.57 per share, on average, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv. Revenue rose at all four of its business units, with total revenue up 30% to $10.8 billion. That was above the $9.5 billion consensus estimate.

"Goldman remains one of our favorite stocks," Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski said. "Its loan portfolio is small and of very high quality compared to those of other large bank holding companies. It has minimal exposure to credit cards and small business, which we see as the biggest COVID-19 risks. But it has upside leverage to more active capital markets."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

13 killed, 20 wounded in Afghan blasts

At least 13 people were killed and 20 sustained injuries in two seperate blasts in Herat and Laghman province of Afghanistan on Wednesday, confirmed local officials. Five civilians, including women and children, were killed and 13 others we...

No cinema halls to open in Northeast on Thursday

The cinema halls in the Northeast will not open on Thursday as the states have not issued any guidelines in this regard even though the Centre has permitted movie screenings. Cinema halls, distributors and content providers said that movie ...

Jan Andolan: Dr Harsh Vardhan urges people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour

Union Minister of Health Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan held a meeting through video conferencing to review the activities taken under the Jan Andolan on COVID Appropriate Behaviour with the Heads of all AIIMS and Central Government Hosp...

Old foes Lebanon, Israel hold talks on disputed maritime border

Long-time foes Lebanon and Israel launched talks on Wednesday over their disputed sea border in a brief meeting which the lead Lebanese negotiator described as the first step on a thousand-mile journey. The talks were mediated by the United...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020