Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central Railway to run 28 more services of local trains

The Central Railway on Wednesday announced to run 28 additional services on its Mumbai suburban network beginning October 15, an official release said. With this the total number of special suburban services will increase to 700. Currently, only employees of the state and Central governments, nationalised and private banks, PSUs, pharma companies are allowed to travel on special services.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 22:07 IST
Central Railway to run 28 more services of local trains
Representative image. Image Credit: Pxfuel

The Central Railway on Wednesday announced to run 28 additional services on its Mumbai suburban network beginning October 15, an official release said. With more number of trains, the number of the CR's suburban services will increase to 481 from the current 453, it said.

Meanwhile, "the time table is being prepared for additional 219 suburban services to make it to 700 suburban services shortly," the CR stated. Since October 10, the CR has added 22 special suburban services on its Mumbai network.

The Western Railway already announced to introduce 194 new special suburban services including 10 AC locals from Thursday. With this the total number of special suburban services will increase to 700.

Currently, only employees of the state and Central governments, nationalised and private banks, PSUs, pharma companies are allowed to travel on special services. Recently, dabbawalas who deliver lunch boxes and staff of foreign consulates and high commissions were also allowed to travel in these services.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Case lodged against 10 suspended cops in UP after video of sharing illegal earnings goes viral

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against 10 policemen, including two sub-inspectors, here in Uttar Pradesh after a video purportedly showing them sharing illegal earnings went viral on social media, a senior...

CPCB to deploy 50 teams in Delhi, NCR for strict vigil to curb pollution

By Joymala Bagchi The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB will deploy 50 teams for extensive field visits from October 15 to ensure strict vigilance as pollution levels mount in Delhi and adjoining areas.The teams will visit Delhi and adjo...

Parts of Pune-Solapur highway waterlogged due to heavy rains

The traffic on Pune-Solapur Highway was disrupted after parts of the road were flooded due to incessant rains and rise in the level of backwater of Ujani dam on Wednesday evening, the police said. The stretch between Indapur and Bhigwan nea...

IMF ready to help Lebanon but needs partner in government -Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund is ready and very willing to work with Lebanon to solve its financial problems and restructure its debt, but needs a partner in the Lebanese government, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020