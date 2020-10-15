Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virgin Australia CEO negotiating terms of exit with new owner Bain -sources

Local media reports said Scurrah had clashed with Bain about the strategy for Australia's second-biggest airline and was trying to steer it away from becoming a budget carrier. On Wednesday, a major employee union said it had suspended bargaining talks with the Brisbane-based airline, pending clarification on Scurrah's status.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 15-10-2020 04:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 04:49 IST
Virgin Australia CEO negotiating terms of exit with new owner Bain -sources

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd Chief Executive Paul Scurrah is negotiating the terms of his exit with the airline's new owner Bain Capital, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Local media reports said Scurrah had clashed with Bain about the strategy for Australia's second-biggest airline and was trying to steer it away from becoming a budget carrier.

On Wednesday, a major employee union said it had suspended bargaining talks with the Brisbane-based airline, pending clarification on Scurrah's status. The people, who were not authorised to speak with media, told Reuters that Scurrah's exit was expected to be announced within days.

Bain still plans to keep Virgin's lounges and business-class offering in contrast to reports that it would become a budget carrier, though not as premium a level as that desired by Scurrah, one of the people said. The Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday evening first reported the exit talks.

Virgin and Bain declined to comment. Reuters was not immediately able to reach Scurrah for comment. He said on Wednesday he was not in the habit of commenting on speculation when asked about rumours he would be replaced, according to The Australian Financial Review.

Australian Services Union Assistant National Secretary Emeline Gaske said in a statement she was deeply concerned with the reports Bain was reneging on its commitment to keep Virgin a full-service airline supporting a workforce of 6,000.

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's 'lucky' aides recovering from coronavirus, again spurning masks

Two weeks after the coronavirus spread through the White House, staffers have begun trickling back to the West Wing, saying they only had mild symptoms and again spurning the use of masks despite criticism that they have been careless about...

Thai police clear protest as decree bans gatherings

Thai riot police cleared thousands of protesters from outside the prime ministers office early on Thursday as an emergency decree banned large gatherings and the publication of sensitive news in the face of escalating protests. A series of ...

Continued violence strains Colombia peace process, Security Council hears

Carlos Ruiz Massieu, presenting the Secretary-Generals latest report on the work of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia, told the Security Council that former combatants are working alongside their families and local communities to wi...

N. Korea's Kim pushes for major construction in typhoon-hit areas -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited construction sites for new homes that are part of a grandiose plan to rebuild towns hit hard by typhoons and summer floods, state news media reported on Thursday.The visit was the latest by Kim to typ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020