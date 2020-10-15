Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virgin Australia CEO Paul Scurrah to step down after Bain takeover

"This will appeal to the full spectrum of travellers, from premium corporate through to more budget-focused customers." Creditors owed nearly A$7 billion ($5 billion) last month approved Bain's purchase of the airline, which entered voluntary administration in April after suffering from a sharp plunge in demand because of the coronavirus pandemic. Unions representing Virgin employees on Thursday said they were concerned about the possibility of Scurrah's exit and potential plans to move the full-service carrier downmarket.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 07:30 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 07:30 IST
Virgin Australia CEO Paul Scurrah to step down after Bain takeover

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd Chief Executive Paul Scurrah will step down within weeks once the airline's sale to U.S. private equity group Bain Capital is completed, the airline's administrator said on Thursday. Jayne Hrdlicka, a former head of Qantas Airways Ltd budget offshoot Jetstar, will take over as CEO at Australia's second-biggest airline at the close of the deal, expected in early November.

Scurrah had clashed with Bain about the strategy and wanted to maintain a more premium offering than desired by the U.S. firm, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Administrator Vaughan Strawbridge of Deloitte said he had reaffirmed with Bain the full-service airline would not be repositioned as a low-cost carrier.

"Virgin Australia will be a 'hybrid' airline, offering great value to customers by delivering a distinctive Virgin experience at competitive prices," Strawbridge said in a statement. "This will appeal to the full spectrum of travellers, from premium corporate through to more budget-focused customers." Creditors owed nearly A$7 billion ($5 billion) last month approved Bain's purchase of the airline, which entered voluntary administration in April after suffering from a sharp plunge in demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unions representing Virgin employees on Thursday said they were concerned about the possibility of Scurrah's exit and potential plans to move the full-service carrier downmarket. Employees, the largest creditors by number, voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Bain purchase after being told it would remain a full-service competitor to Qantas.

Scurrah, who took over from long-serving boss John Borghetti in March 2019, is highly regarded by staff despite having announced plans to cut one-third of the workforce due to the pandemic. Hrdlicka had a tense relationship with unions in her previous roles at Jetstar and Qantas.

"We will do our best to work with Jayne Hrdlicka but are mindful of her reputation and track record," said John Lyons, the president of The Association for Virgin Australia Group Pilots. Before the pandemic, Virgin had spent a decade transforming itself from a low-cost carrier to a full-service rival to Qantas competing for corporate travellers. But that came at the cost of years of losses. ($1 = 1.4004 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Canterbury grower ordered to repay nearly $50,000 for unlawful deductions

Canterbury horticulture employer Christopher Gray, trading as Motukarara Asparagus, has been ordered by the Employment Relations Authority ERA to repay nearly 50,000 for unlawful deductions, minimum wage arrears, and holiday pay entitlement...

Mexico captures leader of bloody Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel

Mexican security forces have captured drug gang leader Adn Ochoa, known as El Azul, who headed a cartel central Mexico blamed for fanning a surge of violence this year. Guanajuatos governor Diego Sinhue announced Ochoas capture on Twitter o...

Biden raises record USD 383 million in September

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised USD 383 million for his election effort in September, a record-breaking sum that eclipses the unprecedented fundraising from the previous month. The haul, announced Wednesday night, leaves hi...

Soccer-New A-League season to kick off in late December

The 2020-21 season of Australias A-League will kick off on Dec. 27 and run through to June next year, Football Federation Australia said on Thursday. In changes forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed the completion of the 2019-20 se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020