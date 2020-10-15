Left Menu
Boomi introduces AtomSphere Go and Project LightSpeed to increase productivity

hese innovations will equip developers and line-of-business users with the tools they need to achieve increased productivity and accelerate the delivery of impactful business outcomes.

15-10-2020
The new offerings provide new ways to consume the Boomi AtomSphere platform and enhancements that users can easily leverage to accelerate time to value while reducing costs and freeing up resources to drive the business forward. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business and leading provider of cloud-based integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS), today introduced AtomSphere Go, a frictionless self-service buying experience, and Project LightSpeed, a personalized data synchronization solution powered by Boomi's Intelligence and Platform Services and designed for non-technical users. These innovations will equip developers and line-of-business users with the tools they need to achieve increased productivity and accelerate the delivery of impactful business outcomes.

iPaaS is now a fundamental element of digital transformation strategies. Quickly shifting market conditions require agility for developers and line of business users to respond to evolving business needs as they arise. The new offerings provide new ways to consume the Boomi AtomSphere platform and enhancements that users can easily leverage to accelerate time to value while reducing costs and freeing up resources to drive the business forward.

"Speed, ease of use, and productivity are core to Boomi's DNA and permeate what we do as a company. As iPaaS has evolved from being a tool for simple cloud integrations to a foundational technology for digital transformation, Boomi has grown the platform to exceed customer needs across industries," said Ed Macosky, Head of Product at Boomi. "With these new consumption options and enhancements to the platform, customers can jumpstart innovation and drive projects forward quicker than ever to address constantly changing business needs."

Updates to Boomi's AtomSphere Platform include:

AtomSphere Go

A quick and easy way to experience the power of the Boomi Platform, AtomSphere Go is a new edition that creates a frictionless, purpose-built self-service buying experience that empowers developers to utilize all features of the AtomSphere Platform as best fits their needs. Customers will have access to a wide range of services - Integration, Flow, API Management, Master Data Hub and B2B/EDI Management - with unlimited users, connections, integrations and workflows. Boomi is the only iPaaS vendor that offers both a self-service buy and "pay for what you use" experience for a full iPaaS platform and this range of platform capabilities at this starting price.

AtomSphere Go offers a pay-as-you-scale model available with monthly or annual subscriptions starting at $50 per month, which includes access to standard support, extensive training and certifications, as well as the Boomiverse™ Community and all of its content. With AtomSphere Go, customers have access to real-time visibility into platform usage and trends, with enhanced visibility into operational cost estimates, and can get up and running with Boomi quickly in just a few clicks.

AtomSphere Go will be generally released in 2021. To learn more and sign up for the AtomSphere Go early access program, please visit www.boomi.com/go.

Project LightSpeed

Data synchronization projects can be technically difficult, tedious, and expensive to define. Under the working name Project LightSpeed, Boomi draws from its rich experience in intelligence and insights to deliver the first iPaaS-based, personalized data integration and synchronization solution.

Project LightSpeed uses intelligence to analyze metadata from Boomi's more than 12,000 customers and merges the insights with your unique applications and data to create simple, powerful recommendations that automatically generate a data synchronization solution tailored to actual usage. Users can quickly and easily jumpstart data synchronization projects without needing to configure and map all of the integration processes between applications.

Project LightSpeed dramatically decreases time and complexity for configuring and deploying common hub-and-spoke style data synchronization projects by automating the majority of difficult and time-consuming tasks, including data analysis, model definition, and field-level mapping. It eliminates the complexity and accelerates time to value for line of business users, empowering them with the resources they need to positively impact the bottom line.

