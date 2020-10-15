Ambrane expects Rs 120 cr turnover this fiscal

Domestic mobile accessories maker Ambrane aims a turnover of up to Rs 120 crore in the current fiscal year and a major boost is expected to come from online festive season sales, a top company official said. Ambrane India director Ashok Rajpal on Thursday said the company witnessed staggered sales due to the pandemic but demand picked up once online marketplaces started to function.

The company has announced reduction of product prices by up to 70 per cent for festive season sales that are starting on e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart. "This (festive sales) encouraged us to expand and add new products to our portfolio. So, during this festival season we are offering up to 70 per cent off on our newly launched products.

"With this we are expecting 10 lakh customers in the festive season alone. Overall, we are looking at around 50 lakh customers and a turnover of Rs 110-120 crore," Rajpal told PTI. The company did not disclose the financial details of the previous fiscal.

Ambrane expanded its portfolio to personal grooming products, wearable devices and wireless earbud speakers after the lockdown..