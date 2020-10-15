Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ambrane expects Rs 120 cr turnover this fiscal

Domestic mobile accessories maker Ambrane aims a turnover of up to Rs 120 crore in the current fiscal year and a major boost is expected to come from online festive season sales, a top company official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 13:53 IST
Ambrane expects Rs 120 cr turnover this fiscal

Domestic mobile accessories maker Ambrane aims a turnover of up to Rs 120 crore in the current fiscal year and a major boost is expected to come from online festive season sales, a top company official said. Ambrane India director Ashok Rajpal on Thursday said the company witnessed staggered sales due to the pandemic but demand picked up once online marketplaces started to function.

The company has announced reduction of product prices by up to 70 per cent for festive season sales that are starting on e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart. "This (festive sales) encouraged us to expand and add new products to our portfolio. So, during this festival season we are offering up to 70 per cent off on our newly launched products.

"With this we are expecting 10 lakh customers in the festive season alone. Overall, we are looking at around 50 lakh customers and a turnover of Rs 110-120 crore," Rajpal told PTI. The company did not disclose the financial details of the previous fiscal.

Ambrane expanded its portfolio to personal grooming products, wearable devices and wireless earbud speakers after the lockdown..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai protesters gather despite ban on demonstrations

Scores of Thai protesters gathered at a commercial district in central Bangkok on Thursday in defiance of an overnight ban on protests aimed at ending three months of anti-government activity, witnesses said.Release our friends, the protest...

Accusations of new attacks, aid delay mar Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Armenia accused Turkey on Thursday of blocking flights carrying emergency aid from using its airspace, and new fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave threatened to pitch the region into a humanitarian crisis. Azerbaijan and Armenia accu...

Residents of landslide-prone village in U'Khand to be relocated soon

The wait of more than 50 families of the landslide-prone Chalna Chilaso village of Dharchula sub-division for relocation to a safer place may come to an end soon with the administration having finished preparations for starting the process....

SC notice to Centre on PIL to regulate OTT platforms

The Supreme Court Thursday sought the Centres response on a PIL for regulating OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime by an autonomous body. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020