Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global stocks follow Wall St lower as stimulus hopes fade

Global stock markets and US futures declined Thursday as hopes U.S. leaders will agree on new economic aid before the Nov. 3 presidential election faded. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong also declined. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index dropped 0.7% on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he and congressional leaders were “far apart” on new aid for the struggling U.S. economy.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 14:38 IST
Global stocks follow Wall St lower as stimulus hopes fade
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Global stock markets and US futures declined Thursday as hopes U.S. leaders will agree on new economic aid before the Nov. 3 presidential election faded. London and Frankfurt opened lower. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong also declined.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index dropped 0.7% on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he and congressional leaders were "far apart" on new aid for the struggling U.S. economy. Consumer spending, the main U.S. economic engine, weakened after earlier additional unemployment benefits expired. Mnuchin "added another nail to the coffin on pre-election stimulus," said Jingyi Pan of IG in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London fell 2% to 5,817.13 and Frankfurt's DAX lost 2.7% to 12,674.63. The CAC 40 in France retreated 1.6% to 4,861.66. Thursday brings a European Union summit that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set as a deadline to get aa trade agreement after the United Kingdom left the bloc. As of Wednesday, talks remained in a deep rut over fundamental differences on the issues of state aid and fisheries.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 0.5%. On Wednesday, the Dow lost 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite slid 0.8%. In Asian trading Thursday, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,332.18 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 0.7% to 12,827.82. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 2.1% to 24,154.15.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.8% to 2,361.21 despite a strong market debut by the company that manages popular South Korean boy band BTS. The group faces criticism by Chinese internet users after its leader thanked Korean War veterans for their sacrifices. Big Hit Entertainment Ltd.'s share price doubled by mid-day but ended the day close to its opening. It's market value after an initial public offering that raised more than $800 million was about $7.5 billion.

In Sydney, the S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 6,210.30 while India's Sensex lost 1.2% to 40,293.61. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets declined. Thailand's benchmark lost 1.5% after the government declared a "severe state of emergency" following a rally Wednesday by protesters demanding democratic change.

Early Thursday, Thai police dispersed pro-democracy protesters who camped out overnight outside the prime minister's office to demand his resignation. Police said 20 people were arrested. In Washington, Mnuchin and Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, talked by phone Wednesday but reached no agreement, according to Pelosi aide Drew Hammill. Mnuchin said it would be difficult to complete a deal before the election.

Major U.S. companies have begun reporting quarterly earnings this week. Investors are swinging between optimism about a possible coronavirus vaccine that helped to propel an earlier market rally and unease about lackluster U.S. economic activity.

The Federal Reserve has indicated it will keep interest rates at nearly zero for a while to support the economy, even if inflation hits its target level. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 32 cents to $40.72 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, declined 31 cents to $43.01 per barrel in London.

The dollar gained to 105.20 yen from Wednesday's 105.15 yen. The euro declined to $1.1726 from $1.1753..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Shares in firm behind SKorean hit BTS soar in trading debut

Powered by strong support from avid fans, shares of South Koreas Big Hit Entertainment, the company that manages global pop sensation BTS, soared in their trading debut Thursday in Seoul. Big Hits solid debut after an IPO that netted more t...

IRDAI asks life insurers to launch 'Saral Jeevan Bima' scheme by Jan 1

Regulator IRDAI on Thursday asked life insurance companies to launch a standard term insurance policy Saral Jeevan Bima by January 1, 2021 to help customers take informed decisions. The Saral Jeevan Bima will be a pure term life insurance p...

LGBT groups in Japan launch petition seeking equality law

Sexual minority groups and human rights activists launched a petition on Thursday calling for an LGBT equality law in Japan in hopes that it can be enacted next year, when the country is to host the Olympics and will be the focus of interna...

'Time is running out,' EU warns, urging measures to avoid new lockdowns

The European Commission urged member nations on Thursday to step up preparations against the new surge of coronavirus infections and recommended common measures to roll out vaccines should they become available.With new cases hitting about ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020