Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong, Singapore announce plans for travel bubble

This week, Singapore eased quarantine to just seven days for travellers from Hong Kong, from 14 earlier. Following the news, shares in Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific surged more than 7 percent in afternoon trade. Hong Kong's daily coronavirus infections have dropped mostly into single digits since August and it has eased some social distancing curbs.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 15-10-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 15:00 IST
Hong Kong, Singapore announce plans for travel bubble
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong and Singapore will set up a travel bubble, the two cities announced on Thursday, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners.

Hong Kong's Commerce Secretary Edward Yau and Singapore's Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said travellers under the scheme would need to get negative COVID-19 test results and travel on dedicated flights. Further details, including the launch date, will be fleshed out in coming weeks, they said.

"It is a safe, careful but significant step forward to revive air travel, and provide a model for future collaboration with other parts of the world," Singapore's Ong said. For Hong Kong, which has banned non-residents since March, the deal with Singapore is its first resumption of travel ties with another city. Travellers from mainland China and neighbouring Macau still face 14 days in quarantine.

Singapore has already announced pacts on essential business and official travel from China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, and opened unilaterally to general visitors from Brunei, New Zealand, Vietnam and most of Australia. This week, Singapore eased quarantine to just seven days for travellers from Hong Kong, from 14 earlier. It has put the city on its list of low-risk places.

International travel in Asia has collapsed during the pandemic because of border closures, with passenger numbers down 97% in August, the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines says. Following the news, shares in Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific surged more than 7 percent in afternoon trade.

Hong Kong's daily coronavirus infections have dropped mostly into single digits since August and it has eased some social distancing curbs. Singapore has similarly seen its daily cases fall below 10. (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/)

(Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Shares in firm behind SKorean hit BTS soar in trading debut

Powered by strong support from avid fans, shares of South Koreas Big Hit Entertainment, the company that manages global pop sensation BTS, soared in their trading debut Thursday in Seoul. Big Hits solid debut after an IPO that netted more t...

IRDAI asks life insurers to launch 'Saral Jeevan Bima' scheme by Jan 1

Regulator IRDAI on Thursday asked life insurance companies to launch a standard term insurance policy Saral Jeevan Bima by January 1, 2021 to help customers take informed decisions. The Saral Jeevan Bima will be a pure term life insurance p...

LGBT groups in Japan launch petition seeking equality law

Sexual minority groups and human rights activists launched a petition on Thursday calling for an LGBT equality law in Japan in hopes that it can be enacted next year, when the country is to host the Olympics and will be the focus of interna...

'Time is running out,' EU warns, urging measures to avoid new lockdowns

The European Commission urged member nations on Thursday to step up preparations against the new surge of coronavirus infections and recommended common measures to roll out vaccines should they become available.With new cases hitting about ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020