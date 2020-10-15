JK Tyre & Industries expands presence of Truck Wheel Centre

Domestic tyre maker JK Tyre & Industries on Thursday announced the expansion of Truck Wheel Centre with the launch of one such facility in Bhiwandi. Truck Wheel is a truck/bus service centre that provides a one-stop solution to all tyre maintenance needs for trucks and buses.

The new flagship centre takes the total number of such facilities to 52 pan-India, with eight of them in Maharashtra alone, JK Tyre & Industries said in a release. The launch of this centre in Maharashtra is in line with the company's aim to bolster its retail presence in the state and across the country, it said.

Equipped with state-of-the-art wheel servicing equipment, full range of tyres, experience zone and expert technical advisors, the new outlet showcases JK Tyre's retail identity for its exclusive stores, the company said. Spread over 10,000 square feet, the showroom is strategically located for ease of access to its customers, providing them with end-to-end solutions for truck and bus tyre care, it added.

"The new Truck Wheel Centre in Bhiwandi emphasizes on JK Tyre's customer-centric approach, with unmatched 'One-Stop Solution' service at its core. Having implemented all the necessary safety protocols laid by the authorities, the new centre will cater to the customers' tyre needs, offering value and ease of access," Srinivasu Allaphan, Director-Sales and Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries, said. The company has a wide retail network of over 550 Brand Shops across the country to provide inline services, including computerised wheel alignment, wheel balancing, automated tyre changing, tyre rotation, nitrogen inflation and Tyre Inflation, among others, all under one roof, according to the release.