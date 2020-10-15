Mahindra launches Treo electric auto in Karnataka

Left Menu
Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of its new electric three- wheeler 'Treo' in Karnataka at Rs 2.7 lakh post FAME subsidies.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-10-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 16:20 IST
Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of its new electric three- wheeler 'Treo' in Karnataka at Rs 2.7 lakh post FAME subsidies. The new Mahindra Treo electric auto is now completely designed and developed in India and offers best-in-class performance with higher speed of 55 kmph and better acceleration from 0-20 kmph in just 2.3 seconds, the company said in a statement.

The Treo is available with a low down payment scheme of just Rs 50,000 from Mahindra Finance and low interest rate scheme of only 10.8 per cent from State Bank of India. Mahindra Treo comes with an attractive exchange bonus of ? 5,000, the statement read.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

