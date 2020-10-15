Left Menu
Popcorn Films partners with MIOT International Hospitals to launch 'Extending care at the time of COVID-19' Campaign

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-10-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 16:33 IST
CHENNAI, India, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Popcorn Ad Films, the leading ad film production house based in Chennai has been roped in to create a new series of awareness films for MIOT International Hospital, Chennai. The campaign will be part of the MIOT's initiatives to help patients be aware of the uncompromised safety and stringent quality measures adopted by MIOT during the pandemic season. Today, MIOT International is a 1000-bed hospital offering quaternary care across 63 specialities with 250 full time doctors. Among the facilities on campus is one of the best imaging sciences department in the country and a state-of-the-art laboratory (ranked 8th internationally). The 21 state-of-the-art operation theatres are equipped with the sophisticated technology and instrumentation required to enable surgeons to perform the most complex procedures.

Commenting on the association, Ananth Babu, Chief Film Maker, as well as the founder of Popcorn Ad Films said," It's an honour to be part of a campaign like this from MIOT which is extending its highest standards of medical care open to the public even during these pandemic times." At the height of the pandemic, MIOT was one of the very few hospitals in Chennai to keep its doors open to COVID as well as non-COVID patients, when healthcare services were inaccessible. MIOT even has dedicated a separate block for exclusive COVID care. Speaking further on the project Ananth shared that, "The brief given to us was to communicate on the MIOT's campaign 'Extending our care at the time of COVID-19'. Extensive hygiene and safety measures were taken up by MIOT across its touch points connecting patient and hospital. We had to execute filming the entire campaign by adhering to social distancing and lockdown guidelines. We managed to shoot, edit, post-produce with the support from professionals working from their remote workspaces." About Popcorn Films, Chennai Popcorn Films is a leading ad film production house based out in Chennai. The production house headed by Chief Filmmaker- Ananth Babu has been part of noted campaigns for brands including Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, GRB Dairy Foods, Standard Fireworks, Yamaha, Indian Oil, Tamil Nadu Government, Classic Polo, to name a few.

