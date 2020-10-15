Left Menu
Development News Edition

Progress on Clean Oceans Initiative reported

The goal of the initiative set by the three founding members is to finance EUR 2 billion in public and private sector projects by 2023.

EIB | Updated: 15-10-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 16:56 IST
Progress on Clean Oceans Initiative reported
The Clean Oceans Initiative identifies projects that reduce the discharge of plastic waste in rivers, seas and on land, with a particular focus on riverine and coastal areas in developing countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Image Credit: pixabay

Today at the IMF/World Bank Group meetings, the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and KfW acting on behalf of the German Federal Government reported significant progress on the Clean Oceans Initiative. Two new partners Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), the Italian National Promotional Institution and Financial Institution for Development Cooperation, and ICO, the Spanish Promotional Bank, join as new members of the initiative.

After its second year of operation, the Clean Oceans Initiative has provided EUR 1.3 billion long-term financings for projects that reduce the discharge of plastics and other litter to the oceans through improved management of wastewater, stormwater and solid waste. The goal of the initiative set by the three founding members is to finance EUR 2 billion in public and private sector projects by 2023.

The vast majority of the 21 projects signed so far under the initiative are located in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Examples include improved sanitation in Ratmalana and Moratuwa, Sri Lanka, solid waste management in Lomé, Togo, stormwater management and flooding in Cotonou, Benin, wastewater treatment in Alexandria, Egypt and in Cape Town, South Africa, as well as green urban investments in the Yangtze River Delta Region in China.

The founding members of the Clean Oceans Initiative are very pleased to welcome CDP and ICO as new partners to contribute to the protection of our oceans and seas under this joint initiative.

AFD Chief Executive officer Rémy Rioux said: "While the global impact of plastic on oceans and communities is devastating ocean wildlife and affecting human health, collective actions are required for effectively preventing marine plastic pollution. This is why EIB, KfW and AFD have joined forces in 2018 by launching the EUR 2bn Clean Oceans Initiative. We are very proud to welcome this year two other European partners, CDP of Italy and ICO of Spain to help us overcome this challenge, and further demonstrate the capacity of public development banks (PDBs) to pursue the long-term objectives of protecting the planet and promoting sustainable development – which will be key areas of discussion at the Finance in Common Summit on 12 November when the 450 PDBs around the world will gather for the first time ever. "

EIB President Dr Werner Hoyer said: "In the midst of the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 we do not lose sight of global environmental and climate challenges. The Clean Oceans Initiative is now more relevant than ever, with dramatic pollution further aggravated by the widespread use of disposable protective equipment. I'm delighted therefore that we can now welcome ICO and CDP to join the amazing collaboration started two years ago with AFD and KfW. Protecting our oceans is a mission that unites us and that we take very seriously."

KfW CEO Dr Günther Bräunig said: "The Clean Ocean Initiative is a European response to a global problem. The last two years have provided impressive proof of how well it works: We have clearly achieved our interim goal so far and will continue to join forces against the flood of plastic waste. It is therefore all the more gratifying that the Spanish and Italian development banks have now joined our initiative."

CDP CEO Fabrizio Palermo said: "We are very pleased to join our European partners in the Clean Oceans Initiative and contribute to its success. This Partnership reaffirms the crucial role that European Institutions and Public Development Banks can play in jointly promoting sustainable development models that safeguard oceans and biodiversity of our planet. Together, we can further contribute to reorienting financial flows and crowd in private sector resources to finance innovative solutions that will keep our oceans clean".

ICO Chairman José Carlos García de Quevedo said: "Let me congratulate the founding members of the Clean Oceans Initiative, AFD, EIB and KFW, for their excellent work and brilliant results achieved on this second anniversary. As this is a global challenge, we have to gather all forces and combine efforts. This is why ICO, as a national promotional bank, is taking part in this initiative. We will provide debt, equity and guarantee to projects and companies that contribute to the Clean Oceans Initiative objectives"

The Clean Oceans Initiative identifies projects that reduce the discharge of plastic waste in rivers, seas and on land, with a particular focus on riverine and coastal areas in developing countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. This reflects that a significant amount of plastic waste enters the oceans from ten major river systems located in Africa and Asia, which lack access to regular waste collection and controlled waste disposal systems, as well as adequate wastewater and stormwater management systems.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain can meet energy demand this winter, says National Grid

Britain will have enough electricity and gas supply to meet power demand this winter, even after the Brexit transition period ends, National Grid said on Thursday. National Grid, which operates the UK power network, expects there to be suff...

UK will reflect before setting out next steps for EU talks, says PM's spokesman

Britain will reflect on the outcome of the European Council meeting in Brussels before setting out its next steps for trade talks with the European Union, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.The spokesman said chie...

Ireland's PM says EU can still get Brexit trade deal

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday he expected intensification of talks to break the current impasse on reaching a Brexit deal with Britain before the end of this year.I think we still can get this resolved within the time...

‘UP CM orders every police station to have women help-desks'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the setting up of women help desks at all police stations in the state. The chief minister gave the instruction in a meeting with senior government officials and asked them to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020