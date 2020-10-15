Left Menu
Development News Edition

PFRDA likely to finalise guaranteed return product under NPS by fiscal end

The regulator's Chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay said talks were already held last year on the minimum assured return product. NPS is a market linked insurance product and it has been generating returns close to 10 per cent in the last ten years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 18:02 IST
PFRDA likely to finalise guaranteed return product under NPS by fiscal end
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Thursday said it expects to finalise the assured return product under the National Pension System (NPS) by the end of this fiscal. The regulator's Chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay said talks were already held last year on the minimum assured return product.

NPS is a market linked insurance product and it has been generating returns close to 10 per cent in the last ten years. Addressing a news conference, Bandyopadhyay said that whatever guaranteed products were there in the insurance sector, they were slowly withdrawn as it was felt that they were not feasible for a long period for the organisations. Even market regulator Sebi does not encourage any guaranteed products.

"It is part of our Act (to offer guaranteed product), we have to do it. The moment you give a guaranteed product, the capital adequacy requirement for the fund managers goes up. Currently, what we are doing (is) that the product is absolutely marked-to-market basis. So, we are not taking any investment risk on ourselves," he said. He also said that the regulator will be forming a committee very shortly. "We will formulate a product this financial year and give it to the board. May be in the next six months you may see that a product is ready but launch my take time," he added.

Bandyopadhyay also said there is going to be a different charge/ fee structure for the guaranteed product and there has to be a separate guarantee fee to be charged by the fund managers, the moment one asks for a guarantee. "So all these are factors that we have to decide, we have to see what should be the ideal fee so that the fund managers can manage their cost," he said.

Besides, the regulator is mulling a universal pension scheme. "We have given a presentation (to the finance ministry) on universal pension and auto enrolment already. What we are trying to do is that a large number of people should come under the ambit of pension which is not happening today, especially in small businesses and unorganised groups where there are less than 20 people.

"So we are seeing if we can bring them under the ambit of NPS or APY (Atal Pension Yojana)," Bandyopadhyay said. About the returns that NPS can generate during the current fiscal, PFRDA chief said that so far the equity returns have been down due to the pandemic.

"It is almost 40 per cent down from what it was in January or early February, even as the market regained afterwards, in the current year, the return may be less," he added..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Women start-up summit to be held in Kerala on Oct 31

The Kerala Startup Mission KSUM will soon be hosting a summit to encourage women professionals to set up businesses, augmenting an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in the state. The Women Startup Summit 2020 to be held on October 31 wil...

Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee convened on Thursday set an October 22 vote on Amy Coney Barretts Supreme Court nomination as Republicans race to confirm President Donald Trumps pick before the November 3 election. The session is without Bar...

MP: 11 die after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Ujjain

Eleven persons died in the last 24 hours after allegedly consuming suspected spurious liquor at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday. State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a high-level probe into the incident.A sta...

NFL-Falcons close facility after positive COVID-19 tests, reports

The Atlanta Falcons shut down their practice facility on Thursday after four members of the team produced positive COVID-19 tests, ESPN reported. The National Football League said it could not confirm the reports when contacted by Reuters.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020