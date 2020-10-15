Left Menu
Issar Pharma Develops First-ever Peptide Molecule for Skin Care

"Mission Molecules" accomplished, pioneered the development of Peptide Molecules for Healthcare ProductsHyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir)India’s first ever peptide molecule for the treatment of Vitiligo was developed way back in 2004 and the second peptide New Chemical Entity (NCE) which is first ever peptide-based drug in the world to treat burn wounds and microbial infections.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-10-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 18:13 IST
