Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Risk-off sentiment boosts U.S. dollar, pound drops

The dollar climbed on Thursday along with the safe-haven yen as signs the U.S. economy was stalling while fiscal stimulus appeared unlikely before the U.S. presidential election kept investors in a risk-off stance. The dollar strengthened as U.S. equities dropped on the heels of data that showed the labor market recovery is losing steam, while manufacturing activity in New York fell more than anticipated.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 20:38 IST
FOREX-Risk-off sentiment boosts U.S. dollar, pound drops

The dollar climbed on Thursday along with the safe-haven yen as signs the U.S. economy was stalling while fiscal stimulus appeared unlikely before the U.S. presidential election kept investors in a risk-off stance.

The dollar strengthened as U.S. equities dropped on the heels of data that showed the labor market recovery is losing steam, while manufacturing activity in New York fell more than anticipated. Weekly jobless clams rose to 898,000, up 53,000 from the prior week and above the 825,000 estimate, increasing concerns the COVID-19 pandemic was causing lasting damage to the labor market.

The Australian dollar hit a two-week low on Thursday after the head of the central bank hinted at possible monetary easing, while the risk-off sentiment kept the U.S. dollar supported and most other major currencies on the defensive. After saying a stimulus deal before the Nov. 3 election would be hard, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he will keep trying to reach a deal on coronavirus relief with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before that date.

"There is still plenty of distance between all parties that have a role to play in an agreement and the assumption the market has that a deal is coming sooner rather than later is being challenged," said portfolio manager Keith Buchanan at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta, Georgia. "That challenge becomes more and more apparent every day that ticks by without a significant progression as far as negotiations are concerned and we are just not seeing it."

The dollar index rose 0.504% after touching a one-week high of 93.878. The British pound, lifted on Wednesday by signs of progress in Brexit talks, relinquished those gains on Thursday as concerns about trade talks with Europe resurfaced and London faced tighter coronavirus restrictions.

Sterling was last trading at $1.2893, down 0.91% on the day. European Union leaders said agreeing to a "fair" new partnership with Britain was "worth every effort" but the bloc would not compromise at any cost and was ready for an abrupt split in trade worth a trillion euros every year.

France has imposed curfews as coronavirus infections rise, and other European Union members were also responding to spiking new cases with fresh restrictions. Markets fear a new wave of lockdowns could stall the global recovery at a time hopes for U.S. stimulus before the Nov. 3 election are fading, ditching riskier assets such as equities in favor of safe-havens such as the dollar and the yen.

While weaker against the dollar, the Japanese yen strengthened 0.30% versus the euro. Bloomberg reported the European Central Bank "sees little reason" to rush into a new stimulus this month even as coronavirus cases spike and the economy slows. The euro was down 0.49% to $1.1688 against the greenback.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

India needs to scale up COVID-19 testing to contain pandemic: Shaw

In the wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Thursday said there is a need to scale up testing for coronavirus in order to contain the pandemic. We have to make sure ...

BCI condemns AP CM's allegation against SC judge

The Bar Council of India BCI Thursday condemned the allegations of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy against a senior Supreme Court judge that he has been influencing the sittings of Andhra Pradesh High Court. The apex bar...

Talks between India and China are going on; do not want to pre-judge: Jaishankar

The growth of India-China relationship in the last three decades was predicated on maintenance of peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control LAC and that disturbing the very foundation of the ties is going to have consequences, ...

Cancel transfer orders as model code in place for bypolls, EC tells MP govt

The&#160;Election Commission on Thursday directed the Madhya Pradesh&#160;government to cancel transfer orders of 12 joint and deputy collectors which were issued after the model code of conduct came into effect ahead of the bypollsIn Madhy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020