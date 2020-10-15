UK removes Italy from safe travel list, adds Crete

UK removes Italy from safe travel list, adds CreteReuters | London | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:41 IST
The British government said on Thursday it was removing Italy from its safe travel list, meaning that anyone arriving in the United Kingdom from Italy will have to self-isolate for 14 days.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter that the measure would take effect at 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Sunday.
Crete, on the other hand, was added to the safe travel list, meaning arrivals from there will no longer have to self-isolate.
