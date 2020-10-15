UK removes Italy from safe travel list, adds Crete

The British government said on Thursday it was removing Italy from its safe travel list, meaning that anyone arriving in the United Kingdom from Italy will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter that the measure would take effect at 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Sunday.

Crete, on the other hand, was added to the safe travel list, meaning arrivals from there will no longer have to self-isolate.