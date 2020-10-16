Pizza Hut Expands Iconic Pan Pizza Range & Targets Double Digit Growth In Delivery & Takeaway

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 10:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Strategically timed ahead of the crucial festive and cricketing season, Pizza Hut India has launched ten new variants of its iconic pan pizzas to give pizza lovers the #UltimatePanSatisfaction. The brand is expecting a 30% growth in sales this quarter on the back of strong delivery, higher group ordering volume, and the new product lineup. Pizza Hut has seen a strong surge in delivery and takeaway sales in the last few months with delivery contributing to over 60% sales currently and takeaway surpassing even last year's numbers. Pizza Hut debuted its Original Pan Pizza in 1980 in the US and this iconic menu item continues to exceed expectations as the most satisfying and most indulgent pizza around the world. The brand is currently hosting a celebration across 55 countries, declaring October as the Global Pizza Month and serving up specials for fans around the world in honor of the 40th Pan-Anniversary.

"We exist for the love of pizza and I am confident that consumers will thoroughly relish the new range. We are looking forward to a great quarter with double-digit growth in delivery and our investments in product innovation, safety and hygiene measures and strong delivery capabilities will help us achieve this ambitious target," said Merrill Pereyra, Managing Director, Pizza Hut, India Subcontinent. Pizza Hut's new range comprises the most satisfying, delicious, and indulgent pan pizzas ever, loaded with abundant toppings, a new thicker and flavourful herb-infused sauce, and 100% mozzarella cheese. They make their dough fresh every day, in their stores. Innovative variants like Malai Chicken Tikka, Veg Kebab Surprise, Chicken Pepper Crunch, and Double Paneer Supreme have been specially curated to give pizza lovers in India the ultimate satisfaction in every bite. Pizza Hut has made no change in pricing and will continue its value offers like Buy One Get One free on medium pizzas, Hut Treat Meals, My Box, and Wow Everyday Value to make the new range accessible to all consumers.

Pizza Hut has launched an extensive #UltimatePanSatisfaction digital campaign powered by online advertising, social media, and new-age platforms to promote the new range of pan pizzas. Talking about the campaign, Neha, Marketing Director, Pizza Hut India said, "Our #UltimatePanSatisfaction campaign perfectly captures the promise of the ultimate oh-so-satisfying pizza experience and cheekily compares it to being 'more satisfying than' the satisfaction of things we are all familiar with the perfect game score, cracking your knuckles or even popping bubble wrap!" Campaign videos: https://www.instagram.com/p/CFzngrApMCF/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CGKrXKjpeN2/ The brand has successfully navigated the COVID-19 disruption through operational agility and responsiveness to customers' needs by starting Contactless services, offering relevant value deals, and implementing strict safety and hygiene practices.

About Pizza Hut India: Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), serves and delivers more pizzas than any other pizza company in the world. Founded in 1958, Pizza Hut has become the most-recognized pizza restaurant in the world, operating more than 18000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. In June 1996, Pizza Hut made its foray into India with a restaurant in Bangalore and was the first international restaurant chain to pioneer this category. The restaurant brand offers an exciting menu consisting of its signature pizzas, appetizers, pasta, desserts, and beverages. Its trademark dining experience has been recognized by Brand Equity to make it the 'Most Trusted Food Service Brand' for 13 years. Pizza Hut was recently felicitated with the title of India's 70 Most Trusted Power Brands. Amongst other awards, Pizza Hut bagged the award for Most Admired Retailer of the year for Digital Marketing Campaign, Best Strategic PR Campaign Award by Times Network, Innovative Use of Technology award by exchange4media Indian Marketing Awards 2017, and Best Omni-channel campaign management and marketing automation at the IAMAI 2018 Awards. Pizza Hut India also won international accolades at Vega International Awards 2017 for Innovative and Experimental Marketing and the First QSR chain in India to go hyperlocal; and EFFIE Gold in the Foods and Confectionery category in 2018. It was amongst the Top 5 for Best Search Marketing at the Global Landy Awards, New York, 2017. Pizza Hut is the most preferred pizza brand in India, given its freshest, tastiest & affordable Pizzas. Website: https://www.pizzahut.co.in/ Social media pages: @pizzahut_india (Instagram) @pizzahutindia (Facebook) @PizzaHutIN (Twitter) Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313400/All_New_pan_pizzas_by_Pizza_Hut.jpg

