Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares set for weekly losses as virus cases surge

London stocks rose about 1.0% in early trading, but were still on course to snap a two-week gaining streak. Shares of Thyssenkrupp surged 24.2% as a report said privately-held Liberty Steel Group is set to bid for the ailing steel unit of the company as soon as Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 12:40 IST
European shares set for weekly losses as virus cases surge
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares bounced from two-week lows on Friday but were still set for weekly losses after a sell-off that was marked by fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections, Brexit-related uncertainty and doubts about more U.S. fiscal stimulus.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.7% after posting its worst session in more than three weeks on Thursday. Banks, insurers and energy stocks, which bore the brunt of the losses this week, were up between 0.3% and 1.0%. A resurgence in coronavirus cases across Europe has stoked fears about more sweeping lockdowns, with London and Paris - Europe's two richest cities - again living under the shadow of state-imposed restrictions.

Focus on Friday will be on signs of progress in Brexit negotiations, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to give Britain's response to the European Union's demand that he either gives more concessions to secure a trade deal or braces for a disorderly Brexit in three months. London stocks rose about 1.0% in early trading, but were still on course to snap a two-week gaining streak.

Shares of Thyssenkrupp surged 24.2% as a report said privately-held Liberty Steel Group is set to bid for the ailing steel unit of the company as soon as Friday.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's John Lewis to increase digital focus and diversify

British retailer the John Lewis Partnership will accelerate the expansion of its online business, diversify beyond retail and seek more partnerships as it aims to recover profitability, it said on Friday.Detailing a five-year plan to grow t...

Locals ransack, loot beer bar on Maha highway; three held

A group of 17 persons allegedly ransacked and looted a beer bar on Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the group had come to the beer bar for lunch and later refuse...

Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 633 since start of conflict

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Friday it had recorded another 29 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 633 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.The fighting has surged...

MSP, govt procurement important for country's food security, here to stay: PM Modi

Once again terming the three recent agricultural reforms a very important step in improving the agriculture sector of the country and increasing the income of farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Minimum Support Price M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020