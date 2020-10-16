Left Menu
U'khand CM launches development projects worth Rs 105 cr

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday launched development projects worth Rs 105 crore. The chief minister thanked the foundation for constantly partnering with the government in its efforts to provide relief to people in the time of the pandemic..

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:53 IST
U'khand CM launches development projects worth Rs 105 cr
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday launched development projects worth Rs 105 crore. The projects on which work will start soon include Rs 50 crore Hans Jal Dhara Yojana under which pure drinking water will be supplied to 200 villages and a Rs 30 crore project for setting up Anganwadi centers in as many villages, according to an official statement.

Both projects are to be completed in three years by the Hans Foundation, a charitable trust, it said. Apart from these, the Hans Foundation also made a contribution of Rs 25 crore towards providing self-employment opportunities to migrants who had returned to the state following the outbreak of COVID-19.

The foundation also provided a ventilator, an ambulance, a nebulizer machine, a life support device, an oxygen concentrator, and an X-ray machine to Rudraprayag district hospital to mark the birthday of one of its founders, Mata Mangala Ji. The chief minister thanked the foundation for constantly partnering with the government in its efforts to provide relief to people in the time of the pandemic.

