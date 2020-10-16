Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets on edge as pandemic resurgence meets U.S. stimulus hopes

Financial markets remained shaky on Friday as hopes for a new round of U.S. fiscal stimulus met fears that social restrictions to tackle the coronavirus pandemic would undermine economic recovery. Oil prices and Asian stocks slid, but European stocks recovered in morning trading after sharp losses the day before.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 14:19 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets on edge as pandemic resurgence meets U.S. stimulus hopes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Financial markets remained shaky on Friday as hopes for a new round of U.S. fiscal stimulus met fears that social restrictions to tackle the coronavirus pandemic would undermine economic recovery.

Oil prices and Asian stocks slid, but European stocks recovered in morning trading after sharp losses the day before. "It's a tug-of-war between risks that are well flagged, the pandemic, the U.S. election, Brexit, and at the same time hope that these same risks can be resolved in matter of weeks or months", said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays.

"In the meantime, it's hard for investors to take positions on the short term given all the uncertainties," he said. "Looking forward to 2021, there's a good probability these risks will be behind us." The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.8% about an hour after the open. They had lost over 2% on Thursday as new social restrictions in Europe, including a curfew in major French cities and tighter restrictions in London, spooked investors.

The euro also regained some ground, rising about 0.1% to $1.1717 as investors shifted from perceived safe havens such as the dollar and the yen to riskier currencies. Germany's 10-year bond yield was set for its biggest weekly drop since August as doubts grew about the economic recovery in the euro zone.

Uncertainty regarding the trade negotiations between the European Union and the UK remained high, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to respond to the EU's demand for more concessions. Sterling gained about 0.2% against the euro at 0.9050 pence and rose 0.3% against the dollar at $1.2938.

Oil prices continued to slide, dragged down by concerns that resurgent COVID-19 cases in Europe and the United States would curtail demand. Brent crude futures for December dropped 0.5% to $42.93 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November delivery dipped 0.4%, to $40.81 a barrel.

Spot gold prices were flat at $1,909.05 but looked set for their first weekly drop in three. Futures for Wall Street's S&P 500 were flat after ending lower on Thursday following a rise in weekly jobless claims.

U.S. President Donald Trump's offer on Thursday to increase the size of a fiscal stimulus package to win the support of Republicans and Democrats helped narrow Wall Street's losses, though many investors still believe a deal is unlikely before the Nov. 3 election.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers’ welfare UP govt’s top priority: Adityanath

Amid widespread agitation against the three central farm laws in Punjab and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asserted that the farmers welfare and the growth of agriculture sector in the state are his governme...

Piyush Goyal to undergo kidney stone removal procedure

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal will be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. The minister made the announcement on Friday through a tweet.I shall be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. Will be back soon, he ...

Met conditions were unfavourable for pollutant dispersal from Sept 1 to Oct 14 compared to 2019, affecting air quality in Delhi-NCR: CPCB.

Met conditions were unfavourable for pollutant dispersal from Sept 1 to Oct 14 compared to 2019, affecting air quality in Delhi-NCR CPCB....

Goa to focus on cluster devpt to generate jobs, boost revenue

The Goa government will develop clusters as part of its self-reliance programme to generate employment and enhance revenue collection, the Chief Ministers Office CMO said on Friday. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a review meeting of clus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020