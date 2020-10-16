Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIL announces Rs 1,700 cr performance-linked reward to employees

State-owned Coal India on Friday said it has declared a performance-linked reward (PLR) of Rs 68,500 per employee to all its non-executive cadre workforce for 2019-20 which would have an estimated financial implication of a little over Rs 1,700 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:27 IST
CIL announces Rs 1,700 cr performance-linked reward to employees

State-owned Coal India on Friday said it has declared a performance-linked reward (PLR) of Rs 68,500 per employee to all its non-executive cadre workforce for 2019-20 which would have an estimated financial implication of a little over Rs 1,700 crore. This is linked to the attendance of the employees during the period, Coal India (CIL) said in statement.

The payment would be made before October 22, it added. "The total estimated financial implication is a little over Rs 1,700 crore on account of the PLR," it said.

Around 2.62 lakh employees of CIL and its eight subsidiary companies who were on the company’s roll in 2019-20 will stand to gain from the PLR. Despite the pandemic slowdown and crimp in coal sales, CIL offered a 5.87 per cent rise over the earlier year's PLR of Rs 64,700 per employee, the absolute increase being Rs 3,800. The non-executive employees who have completed at least 30 working days during 2019-20 will be eligible for the payment on a pro-rata basis.

The pact was amicably sealed in the 10th meeting of the Standardization Committee of the Joint Bi-partite Committee of Coal Industry (JBCCI-X) held in Ranchi on Thursday between CIL’s management and representatives of the central trade unions. "We are happy that we could conclude the performance-related reward on time to the satisfaction of both sides for the benefit of our employees. The company always enjoyed harmonious industrial relations with the unions," a senior executive of the company said. CIL turned the corner in September with its output and supplies scripting a high growth of nearly 32 per cent in both the parameters. The company is sustaining the performance pace during the ongoing month as well.

"The payment ahead of the festive season should enthuse our employees to put in greater effort to raise our performance levels significantly," the executive said. CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Death rate rising in U.S. jails, Reuters data project finds

The death rate in more than 500 top U.S. jails has risen more than 8 since the last official data was released in 2016, a Reuters investigation found, led overwhelmingly by people never convicted of their alleged crime.After leveling off in...

Racial tensions rise in South Africa over farm killing

A tense standoff between white farmers and Black activists gripped the South African town of Senekal Friday, as two men accused of killing a white farm manager were to appear in court. More than 100 police patrolled the area in front of the...

Curfew comes into force in French cities

French restaurants, cinemas and theatres are trying to figure out how to survive a new curfew aimed at stemming the flow of record new virus infections. France registered more than 30,000 virus cases Thursday, its highest single-day jump si...

Centre opposed formation of Lokur panel to downplay stubble burning issue: AAP

Welcoming the Supreme Courts decision to form Lokur committee to look into stubble burning, the AAP on Friday claimed that the Centre did not favour the panels formation as it wanted to downplay the stubble burning issue. The apex court has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020