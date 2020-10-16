Gold halts three-day fall, jumps Rs 324

Halting its three-day fall, gold in the national capital rose Rs 324 to Rs 51,704 per 10 grams on Friday, supported by strength in the global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 51,380 per 10 grams. Silver also gained Rs 1,598 to Rs 62,972 per kilogram from Rs 61,374 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,910 and silver was flat at USD 24.35. "Gold prices traded higher on current market uncertainty over rising coronavirus cases amid fear of fresh lockdown measures in Europe," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.