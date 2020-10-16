Left Menu
Toyota dispatches first batch of SUV Urban Cruiser

Ever since the opening of bookings in August, the SUV has received an encouraging response from the customers across the country, it added. "We are thrilled to announce that TKM has dispatched the first set of the Urban Cruiser even before the commencement of the festive season, as promised during the launch," said Toyota Kirloskar Motor Senior Vice-President (Sales and Service) Naveen Soni.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 18:36 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday said it has dispatched the first batch of its all-new sports utility vehicle, Urban Cruiser, ahead of the festive season. Based on Maruti Suzuki India's Vitara Brezza, the compact SUV Urban Cruiser was launched last month.

"We are thrilled to announce that TKM has dispatched the first set of the Urban Cruiser even before the commencement of the festive season, as promised during the launch," said Toyota Kirloskar Motor Senior Vice-President (Sales and Service) Naveen Soni. He added that it is an honour to receive such a promising response from customers, towards the Urban Cruiser.

TKM will continue to focus on timely introduction of new products, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser is yet another such effort to gratify the evolving customer needs, he said. Priced at Rs 8.40 lakh-11.30 lakh, the latest offering from TKM comes with three years or 1 lakh km (whichever comes earlier) warranty.

