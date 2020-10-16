Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown impact : L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail suffers Rs 916 Cr loss during H1

Hyderabad, Oct16 (PTI): L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) suffered Rs 916 crore loss during the first six months of the current fiscal following a prolonged lockdown to contain coronavirus, the company that operates the elevated rail corridor here, has said in a disclosure.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:06 IST
Lockdown impact : L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail suffers Rs 916 Cr loss during H1

Hyderabad, Oct16 (PTI): L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) suffered Rs 916 crore loss during the first six months of the current fiscal following a prolonged lockdown to contain coronavirus, the company that operates the elevated rail corridor here, has said in a disclosure. The total income from operations plunged to just Rs 60 crore during the period under discussion.

"The operations of the company were suspended for significant part of the period in the current financial year due to lockdown imposed by Government on account of COVID 19. Hence the disclosure of the ratios is not applicable,"it said.

Metrorailservices in the city were suspended in March last week as part of lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Centre as part of Unlock-4 allowed the services from September 7.

It incurred Rs 383 crore loss during the last financial year. L&T in its latest annual report said it may invoke force majeure clause with Telangana Government seeking extension of the concession period equivalent to the time it could not operate due to lockdown.PTI GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

US industrial production fell a sharp 0.6% in September

US industrial production fell 0.6 per cent in September, the weakest showing since industrial output tumbled in the spring when the economy was slowed by widespread lockdowns resulting from the coronavirus. The Federal Reserve reported Frid...

Assam SP sent to 5 days' police custody in exam paper leak scam

A local court on Friday remanded Kumar Sanjit Krishna, an SP who was arrested in connection with the Assam Police job exam paper leak scam, to five days police custody. The CID arrested the Assam Police Service ASP officer, who is the broth...

NFL-Colts close practice facility after positive COVID-19 tests

The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility on Friday after several members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League team said. The Colts did not say how many tests had been positive and added...

Delhi court awards varying jail terms to 13 ISIS operatives

A Delhi court Friday awarded varying jail terms to 13&#160;persons for being the members of terror organisation ISIS and hatching&#160;a criminal conspiracy to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youths through different social...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020