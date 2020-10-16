Left Menu
Development News Edition

HandinHand launches liquid handwash on Global Handwashing Day to tap burgeoning hygiene and disinfectant market

Committed to increase awareness about the importance of personal hygiene as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives, Vanesa Care Private Limited, one of the prominent FMCG majors, has launched an advance germ protection Liquid Handwash on Global Handwashing Day under the umbrella of its brand HandinHand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:48 IST
HandinHand launches liquid handwash on Global Handwashing Day to tap burgeoning hygiene and disinfectant market
HandinHand Liquid Handwash. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Committed to increase awareness about the importance of personal hygiene as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives, Vanesa Care Private Limited, one of the prominent FMCG majors, has launched an advance germ protection Liquid Handwash on Global Handwashing Day under the umbrella of its brand HandinHand. An advanced handwash enriched with the goodness of Aloe extracts and Glycerine, HandinHand Liquid Handwash removes 99.9 per cent germs while leaving the hands super soft and clean. Unlike any regular handwash, soap or sanitizer that might make the skin dry, HandinHand Liquid Handwash locks skin's natural moisture due to the dual power of Aloe extracts and Glycerine. Moreover, HandinHand Liquid Handwash comes with a mild soothing fragrance as well, thus making the hands clean, moisturized and fresh smelling.

"Global Handwashing Day is an important occasion to remind ourselves that we must maintain proper hand hygiene and encourage everyone to wash their hands with soap to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Today, while offering an advanced liquid handwash to the society, we are sure that our new product will also help us to reach out to masses and further enhance the brand's trust among people. Committed to serve the society during these tough times, we have come up with HandinHand Liquid Handwash that removes 99.9 per cent germs," said Saurabh Gupta, Director, Vanesa Care Private Ltd, while highlighting the significance of Global Handwashing Day while launching the HandinHand Liquid Handwash. With this launch, Vanesa Care has further strengthened its commitment to offer appropriate products to the society during these trying times and beyond. It goes without saying that to beat the pandemic today and ensure better health outcomes beyond it, handwashing must become a priority for all.

Priced at Rs 99 only HandinHand Liquid Handwash is available across the country on reputed online market platforms including Flipkart and neighbouring stores with an introductory offer of 175 ml Refill pack free with 230 gm dispenser bottle. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Floods:Centre stands in solidarity with Karnataka, PM Modi tells Yediyurappa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and assured him that the Centre stood in solidarity with the people of Karnataka, who are affected by floods triggered by heavy rains. Spoke to CM B S Yediyurapp...

Indian-origin men, women face higher death risk from COVID-19 in England: Report

Men and women belonging Indian ethnicity communities in England and Wales are roughly 50-75 per cent more likely to die with COVID-19 than white men and women, according to a latest statistical analysis released in London on Friday. The Off...

World Bank should keep pumping out aid, review capital adequacy -Development Committee

The World Bank should push ahead with its efforts to deliver 160 billion in coronavirus aid by June 2021 and explore additional emergency financing and debt relief for developing countries, the banks steering committee said on Friday. In a ...

Civil aviation min, DGCA grant conditional exemption to NCRTC for using drones

The Civil Aviation Ministry and DGCA have granted a conditional exemption to National Capital Region Transport Corporation to use drones in carrying out GIS mapping for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System, an official release said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020