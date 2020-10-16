Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Industry reaction to UK PM Johnson's Brexit statement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit in 10 weeks as the European Union had refused to negotiate seriously, adding that unless Brussels changed course there would be no agreement. Following is initial industry reaction: HELEN DICKINSON, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF THE BRITISH RETAIL CONSORTIUM: "There is nothing retailers can do to insulate consumers from the impact of 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) of new tariffs on food in our supermarkets.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 20:02 IST
FACTBOX-Industry reaction to UK PM Johnson's Brexit statement
Brexit has impacted their earnings for several quarters Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit in 10 weeks as the European Union had refused to negotiate seriously, adding that unless Brussels changed course there would be no agreement.

Following is initial industry reaction: HELEN DICKINSON, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF THE BRITISH RETAIL CONSORTIUM:

"There are nothing retailers can do to insulate consumers from the impact of 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) of new tariffs on food in our supermarkets. Moreover, new checks and red tape that will apply from 1st January will create additional disruption in the supply of many goods that come from or through the EU. Government must do what is necessary to agree to a zero-tariff agreement, or else it will be the public that pays the price."

ALLIE RENISON, SENIOR POLICY ADVISOR AT THE INSTITUTE OF DIRECTORS "Few would doubt that getting ready for no-deal in the middle of a pandemic will be a Herculean task for many businesses. Our figures show that most directors think that COVID will magnify the impact of no deal.

"While there may be opportunities on the other side of transition, it remains imperative to minimise the risks in getting there to maximise any future benefits. Both sides must keep their eyes on the prize of a deal, which is in everyone's best interests." IAN WRIGHT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FOOD AND DRINK FEDERATION:

"The Prime Minister's statement signals that we are heading into very dangerous territory. "In the event of a no-deal Brexit, shoppers will - literally - pay a heavy price. Imported food and drink from the EU will face eye-watering tariffs, averaging 18%, and kick-starting price rises.

"At the same time, border delays and disruption will bring further costs which will not be subsumed by industry. A no-deal outcome is bad for food and drink businesses, bad for food security, and bad for every household in Great Britain." MIKE CHERRY, CHAIRMAN, FEDERATION OF SMALL BUSINESSES:

"More than four years on from the referendum, clarity is needed now more than ever. A pro-business, ambitious trade agreement remains the best outcome. "The last time we were told to prepare for a no-deal scenario you saw a big uptick in stockpiling. There simply isn't the cash or staff capacity to make that possible this time around, with a lot of employees still furloughed amid weak demand.

"A lot of small businesses have shelled out thousands to make their premises safe at a time when they had little or no revenue coming in, only to be told to close. "If the Government wants firms to step up preparations for a new relationship with the EU, it needs to make doing so financially viable. At the moment, thousands of small businesses are running on near empty."

($1 = 0.7738 pounds) (Editing by Keith Weir/Toby Chopra)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Floods:Centre stands in solidarity with Karnataka, PM Modi tells Yediyurappa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and assured him that the Centre stood in solidarity with the people of Karnataka, who are affected by floods triggered by heavy rains. Spoke to CM B S Yediyurapp...

Indian-origin men, women face higher death risk from COVID-19 in England: Report

Men and women belonging Indian ethnicity communities in England and Wales are roughly 50-75 per cent more likely to die with COVID-19 than white men and women, according to a latest statistical analysis released in London on Friday. The Off...

World Bank should keep pumping out aid, review capital adequacy -Development Committee

The World Bank should push ahead with its efforts to deliver 160 billion in coronavirus aid by June 2021 and explore additional emergency financing and debt relief for developing countries, the banks steering committee said on Friday. In a ...

Civil aviation min, DGCA grant conditional exemption to NCRTC for using drones

The Civil Aviation Ministry and DGCA have granted a conditional exemption to National Capital Region Transport Corporation to use drones in carrying out GIS mapping for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System, an official release said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020