Suzlon Group appoints Ashwani Kumar as group CEO

"Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, announced today (Friday) that it has appointed Ashwani Kumar as its group CEO," according to a company statement. Kumar, who has over three decades of experience in projects, business development and finance at leading Indian power and infrastructure companies, is an alumnus of IIM Bangalore and The Harvard Business School.

Suzlon Group appoints Ashwani Kumar as group CEO
"Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, announced today (Friday) that it has appointed Ashwani Kumar as its group CEO," according to a company statement.

Clean energy solution provider Suzlon Group on Friday said it has appointed Ashwani Kumar as its group chief executive officer (CEO). "Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, announced today (Friday) that it has appointed Ashwani Kumar as its group CEO," according to a company statement.

Kumar, who has over three decades of experience in projects, business development and finance at leading Indian power and infrastructure companies, is an alumnus of IIM Bangalore and The Harvard Business School. Having led the construction of over 6,000 megawatts (MW) of power projects from bidding to commercial operations, Kumar has proven expertise in closing and managing large, complex contracts, effectively leveraging corporate affairs.

Suzlon Group Chairman and Managing Director Tulsi Tanti said in a statement, "Ashwani Kumar brings with him a rich experience of power and infrastructure sectors in India. Renewable energy has transformed into a mainstream source of energy offering power plant scale solutions, making his experience highly relevant for us." In the statement, Kumar said, "I have always followed Suzlon's journey with keen interest. I have great respect for the resilience and tenacity of the company and its stakeholders." He added that the business fundamentals are strong with compelling and credible operations. "I also believe that the time for wind and renewable energy to grow exponentially in India is now."

