Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Chile to add new momentum to ties; looking at firming up investment protection pact

At present, Chile is the fifth largest trading partner of India in the Latin America and the Caribbean region. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said both sides discussed the future trajectory of their wide-ranging engagements in the meeting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:12 IST
India, Chile to add new momentum to ties; looking at firming up investment protection pact
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

India and Chile on Friday agreed to add new momentum in their cooperation in a wide-range of areas including trade, defence, energy, agriculture, mining and science and technology. A comprehensive review of the bilateral cooperation was carried out at a virtual meeting of the India-Chile Joint Commission which was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chilean counterpart Allamand Zavala. Official sources said both sides are also looking at firming up a bilateral investment protection treaty. In 2017, India had expanded its preferential trade agreement with Chile that resulted in boosting bilateral trade ties. At present, Chile is the fifth largest trading partner of India in the Latin America and the Caribbean region.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said both sides discussed the future trajectory of their wide-ranging engagements in the meeting. "They agreed to add new momentum to the relations of the two countries in the fields of trade and commerce, agriculture, health and social security, defence, space, science and technology, energy, mining, culture and education, disaster management and cooperation in Antarctica amongst others," the MEA said. It said India welcomed Chile's decision to designate India as a priority country in its foreign policy, adding the country will also be opening its Consulate General in Mumbai. Chile has control of a large part of Antarctica and has a very large maritime boundary, having the distinction of being the longest country in the world.

The sources said that in addition to discussions on the bilateral investment protection treaty, the two sides also deliberated on further expansion of the preferential trade agreement. They said there was a discussion on export of generic medicines from India to Chile and that an MoU on it is in the final stages. In the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, especially in the context of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. "The external affairs minister underlined the prime minister's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' for enhancing resilience through self-reliance and human-centric globalisation as the basis for India's economic revival," the MEA said. It said Jaishankar invited Chile to take advantage of India's new economic capacities and growing market.

"Based on their convergence of views on many global and regional issues, both sides agreed to coordinate closely at the multilateral fora," the MEA said. It was the first meeting held under the framework of India-Chile Joint Commission.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-Strong retail sales boost optimism before U.S. election, but it may be short lived

In an ordinary presidential election, Fridays retail sales report would have been a dream for an incumbent like Republican President Donald Trump. Headline sales topped expectations by a wide margin and spending was up from August in all bu...

Kota man cheats people of securing jobs, arrested in MP's Indore

A man was arrested from Madhya Pradesh for having allegedly duped several people in Kota, Jhalawar, Indore and Devas cities of lakhs of rupees in the pretext of securing jobs in the Rajasthan governments medical and health department apart ...

Ivory Coast leader rejects talks as rivals seek vote boycott

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara rejected calls for negotiations on Friday from rivals urging a boycott of an Oct. 31 election they say he should not be standing for.Ouattaras main challengers, ex-President Henri Konan Bedie and ex-p...

NEET results declared, two candidates attain perfect score

In a first, two candidates attained full marks in medical entrance exam NEET, results of which were declared on Friday night, according to National Testing Agency NTA officials. Odishas Soyeb Aftab and Delhis Akansha Singh have scored 720 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020