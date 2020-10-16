Left Menu
FACTBOX-UK hospitality jobs shrink as COVID-19 rules tightened

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:31 IST
Pub operator Marston's launched consultations on up to 2,150 job losses on Thursday, while J D Wetherspoon accused the British government of panicking with new coronavirus restrictions it said could damage the entire economy.

Pubs, restaurants and other leisure businesses were ordered to shut early across England last month, and the government this week introduced a three-tier system that requires pubs and bars in areas of "very high" infections to close. Here's a list of British pubs, food chains and hotel groups that have announced job cuts over the past few months:

MARSTON'S Pub operator Marston's launched consultations on up to 2,150 job losses on Thursday, saying new UK coronavirus restrictions had forced its hand after months of progress in reopening hundreds of its pubs.

WHITBREAD: Whitbread said last month it had begun formal consultations on UK job cuts equating to 18% of its workforce, and expected a large proportion of them to be voluntary.

WETHERSPOONS: J D Wetherspoon on Friday announced a further 108 job cuts after in August it said it would cut up to 130 jobs at its head office and last month added that 400 to 450 airport employees could lose their jobs as it deals with depressed demand.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS: InterContinental Hotels will reduce staff by 10% at the corporate level, its boss said last month, after the Holiday Inn-owner's revenue more than halved and profit slumped 82% in the first half of 2020.

PRET A MANGER: British coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger said on Friday it would close six more shops and likely cut a further 400 jobs as trading had deteriorated in recent weeks.

PIZZA EXPRESS: Privately-held restaurant group Pizza Express said in August it would close 73 restaurants in the UK, impacting 1,100 jobs, as lockdowns and higher costs disrupted its business.

COSTA COFFEE: Costa Coffee, a unit of Coca-Cola Co, said last month that a plan to deal with the hit to its UK stores from the health crisis could result in 1,650 people losing their jobs.

