Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 has resulted in largest global economic contraction in 80 years, say World Bank and IMF

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund said the global economic contraction caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is the largest in the last eight decades, raising the world poverty rate, exacerbating inequalities and damaging long-term economic growth prospects.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:34 IST
COVID-19 has resulted in largest global economic contraction in 80 years, say World Bank and IMF
Representative image Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund said the global economic contraction caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is the largest in the last eight decades, raising the world poverty rate, exacerbating inequalities and damaging long-term economic growth prospects. The WB and IMF concluded their annual meeting here on Friday, which heavily revolved around the impact of COVID-19.

"The pandemic has resulted in the largest global economic contraction of the last eight decades: it is impacting developing, emerging and developed economies; increasing the global poverty rate; exacerbating inequalities; and damaging long-term economic growth prospects," according to a joint-ministerial communique issued by the two UN-backed institutions. The associated lockdowns, restrictions and continued uncertainty have caused investments, trade, and remittance flows to plummet, eroded jobs and human capital, kept children out of school, and pressured food and medical supply chains, it said.

The monetary institutions warned that the humanitarian crisis can further exacerbate fragility, conflict, and violence as well as intensify risks, including in small island states. The economic crisis is threatening the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable populations, including women-led households, youth and the elderly, refugees and displaced people.

It is also widening gender gaps and jeopardising hard-won development gains and prospects for girls and children overall, it said. Commending the World Bank for the speed and scale of its COVID-19 response across countries, the joint communique said that the bank is supporting countries' efforts to strengthen health systems and should continue to do so.

Early this week, the bank had announced a USD12 billion financial incentive to fund a COVID19 vaccine. Noting that in the restructuring and recovery stages of the COVID-19 response, the bank and the IMF will need to help countries rebuild better, focusing on promoting the building blocks for an inclusive and sustainable recovery, ensuring affordable energy access and energy security, and addressing the challenges to economic and environmental vulnerabilities, including climate change, the communique said that they look forward to the upcoming Climate Change Action Plan.

To accelerate a resilient recovery centered on jobs and economic transformation, the communique asked the World Bank to provide the knowledge, policy advice, and financial support to help countries strengthen social safety nets and facilitate the movement of capital and labour toward sectors that will be productive and sustainable in the post-pandemic context, while also providing the innovation needed to open up trade finance for SMEs and confront the challenges of informality. The joint communique urged the World Bank to support the mobilisation and crowding in of private capital and finance, to create markets and promote investments and quality infrastructure for a broad-based recovery and long-term development.

Supporting the extension of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) by six months and to examine, by the time of the 2021 Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, the joint communique said that all official bilateral creditors should implement this initiative fully and in a transparent manner. It strongly encouraged private creditors to participate on comparable terms when requested by eligible countries.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Don't come to London for Brexit talks on Monday, UK tells EU

Britains chief Brexit negotiator David Frost has told his European Union counterpart Michel Barnier not to come to London on Monday to try to break an impasse in trade talks but the two men agreed to talk again early next week, Prime Minist...

Video shows missile fired where Turkey cleared way for S-400 test, prompting U.S. warning

A missile was fired into the sky on Friday on Turkeys Black Sea coast where the military was expected to test its Russian-made S-400 defence systems, according to local video obtained by Reuters, drawing a strong warning from the U.S. State...

GRAPHIC-Strong retail sales boost optimism before U.S. election, but it may be short lived

In an ordinary presidential election, Fridays retail sales report would have been a dream for an incumbent like Republican President Donald Trump. Headline sales topped expectations by a wide margin and spending was up from August in all bu...

Kota man cheats people of securing jobs, arrested in MP's Indore

A man was arrested from Madhya Pradesh for having allegedly duped several people in Kota, Jhalawar, Indore and Devas cities of lakhs of rupees in the pretext of securing jobs in the Rajasthan governments medical and health department apart ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020