Maha: Take part in Tulja Bhavani darshan online, devotees told

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 16-10-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:37 IST
All places of worship are closed in Maharashtra due to the coronavirus outbreak and devotees can have online darshan of the Tulja Bhavani Temple in Tuljapur, some 260 kilometers from here, OsmanabadCollector Kaustubh Divegaonkar said on Friday.

The temple attracts devotees during Navratri and the directive was given against this backdrop, officials said.

They said devotees should visit a web link provided by the temple administration and participate in prayers through online mode.

