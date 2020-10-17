Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow close higher on vaccine update, retail sales beat

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, however, said he does not expect an agreement to be reached ahead of the Nov. 3 election as long as Pelosi is involved. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110.01 points, or 0.39%, to 28,604.21, the S&P 500 gained 0.58 points, or 0.02%, to 3,483.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.32 points, or 0.36%, to 11,671.56.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 01:31 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow close higher on vaccine update, retail sales beat

The S&P 500 advanced on Friday as further clarity regarding the timeline for the development of a coronavirus vaccine and much better-than-expected retail sales data and brought buyers back to the market. The Dow also joined the S&P in positive territory, both indexes snapping a three-day losing streak driven by halted vaccine trials and continued wrangling in Washington over a new pandemic relief package. But the Nasdaq ended the session slightly lower.

Even so, they all posted gains on the week. Pfizer Inc announced it could apply for U.S. authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with German partner BioNTech in November.

"The two highest-level market movers are the vaccine timeline and stimulus optimism," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. "Sometimes the market gets a reality check that even if we get a vaccine early next year that's an incredibly aggressive and optimistic timeline." Retail sales in September blew past analyst expectations and consumer sentiment for the current month surprised to the upside, according to two separate economic reports. But with previous stimulus having run its course, the outlook is uncertain unless Washington can reach an agreement on a fresh round of fiscal aid.

"It's important from the retail sales data to see that the consumer is not just limping a long but exceeding expectations," Mayfield added. "I don't know how long this can continue without stimulus but it's heartening to see the consumer has held up pretty well despite some dire expectations." On the stimulus front, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that President Donald Trump would "weigh in" with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell if an agreement is reached on a new pandemic relief package. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, however, said he does not expect an agreement to be reached ahead of the Nov. 3 election as long as Pelosi is involved.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110.01 points, or 0.39%, to 28,604.21, the S&P 500 gained 0.58 points, or 0.02%, to 3,483.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.32 points, or 0.36%, to 11,671.56. Third-quarter reporting season burst from the starting gate this week, with 49 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 86% have cleared the low bar set by expectations, according to Refinitiv.

Analysts now see S&P 500 earnings for the July to September period dropping, in aggregate, by 18.7% year-on-year, an improvement from the 21.4% plunge estimated at the beginning of the month, per Refinitiv. Schlumberger NV's shares dipped after posting its third straight quarterly loss due to falling crude prices and plunging demand.

Railroad operator Kansas City Southern and transportation and logistics company J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc fell after the companies' quarterly results were hit dropping shipping demand. The Dow Jones Transport index, considered a barometer of economic health, also lost ground.

Shares of fitness company Peloton Interactive Inc slipped after announcing a recall of faulty pedals on its popular exercise bikes.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial; women take virus more seriously than men

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Large WHO trial casts doubt on remdesivir and other drugs...

Belgium imposes Covid curfew, closes bars and restaurants

Faced with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, the Belgian government on Friday announced new restrictions to try to hold the disease in check, including a night-time curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants for a month. The mea...

Tiler Peck missed dancing onstage. She went and found one

When Tiler Peck started giving Instagram ballet classes from her moms kitchen in California this spring a way of staying in shape and keeping in touch with dance fans she initially thought maybe 20 people would tune in. She was startled t...

Delhi govt directs 12 DU colleges to pay pending salaries to staffers from Students Society Fund

The Delhi government on Friday directed 12 Delhi University colleges fully funded by it to pay outstanding salaries to staffers from the Students Society Fund, a move criticised by DUs teachers body and officials of the university. The gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020