Left Menu
Development News Edition

California governor says Trump, in reversal, approves wildfire aid

Earlier on Friday, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency said blazes that ignited in September, part of the state's record-setting fire year, were not severe enough to be declared a "major disaster." Some 4.1 million acres burned this year, shattering a previous record and causing $229 million of damage.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 02:25 IST
California governor says Trump, in reversal, approves wildfire aid
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@LACoFDPIO)

California's governor said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump approved his request for additional wildfire recovery relief, reversing the administration's denial of the state request a day earlier. In a statement, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Trump had committed to declaring a major disaster in seven counties affected by blazes that ignited in early September.

"Just got off the phone with President Trump who has approved our Major Disaster Declaration request," Newsom said. "Grateful for his quick response." The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump issued a major disaster declaration for some parts of the state in August, a move that provides federal assistance for individuals, infrastructure and both emergency and permanent work. Earlier on Friday, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency said blazes that ignited in September, part of the state's record-setting fire year, were not severe enough to be declared a "major disaster."

Some 4.1 million acres burned this year, shattering a previous record and causing $229 million of damage. The rejection and subsequent approval was the latest in a string of clashes between President Donald Trump's administration and the Democratic-led Golden State.

Trump has repeatedly blamed deadly wildfires on a failure by California to clear its forests of dead trees and debris and threatened to withhold federal assistance. "They have massive fires again in California," Trump said at a campaign rally in August. "Maybe we're just going to have to make them pay for it because they don't listen to us."

In fact, more than half of California's forests fall under federal management https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-wildfires-forests-insight/california-outpaced-trumps-forest-service-in-wildfire-prevention-work-data-idUSKCN26E2QO yet the state spends more than the U.S. Forest Service does on managing those lands to reduce wildfire risk. Newsom sent him a request on Sept. 28 seeking another such declaration for seven counties affected by fires that ignited early that month. To date, those fires have burned more than 650,000 acres. Among them is the Creek Fire, which has charred more than 340,000 acres in Fresno and Madera counties and is the largest single fire in state history, according to the letter.

The state had said its finances had been decimated by the fires and the coronavirus pandemic and it was struggling with a $54.3 billion budget deficit after beginning the year with a $5.6 billion surplus.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Virus surges in key battleground states as election nears

Rising coronavirus cases in key presidential battleground states a little more than two weeks before Election Day are the latest worry for election officials and voters fearing chaos or exposure to the virus at polling places despite months...

Trump, in reversal, approves California wildfire aid

U.S. President Donald Trump approved Californias request for additional wildfire recovery relief, reversing his administrations earlier denial after intervention from the states governor and a key Republican lawmaker. In an email, White Hou...

Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up President Donald Trumps policy, blocked by a lower court, to exclude people living in the U.S. illegally from the census count that will be used to allocate seats in the House of Representatives. N...

Andorra becomes IMF's 190th member as coronavirus pandemic hits tourist entries

Europes tiny Andorra formally joined the International Monetary Fund on Friday, becoming the crisis lenders 190th member state as the tourism and trade-dependent principality struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.The IMF said in a stateme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020