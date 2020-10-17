Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nobel winner urges billionaires to save millions from famine

He was referring to a study by Swiss bank UBS and accounting firm PwC published last week which said the global wealth of billionaires climbed from $8 trillion at the start of April to $10.2 trillion in July. “I just need a few billion to save millions of lives and save humanity from one of the greatest catastrophes since World War II,” Beasley said.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 17-10-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 11:29 IST
Nobel winner urges billionaires to save millions from famine

The head of the World Food Program, this year's winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, again urged billionaires to donate just a few billion to save millions of lives, saying Friday the number of people “marching toward starvation” has jumped from 135 million to 270 million since the COVID-19 pandemic. “Humanity needs the help right now,” David Beasley said. “This is a one-time request. ... The world is at a crossroads, and we need from the billionaires to step up in a way they've never stepped up before.” The executive director of the U.N. food agency told a virtual U.N. press conference that the global wealth of some 2,200 billionaires rose by about $2 trillion between April and July as the pandemic raged. He was referring to a study by Swiss bank UBS and accounting firm PwC published last week which said the global wealth of billionaires climbed from $8 trillion at the start of April to $10.2 trillion in July.

“I just need a few billion to save millions of lives and save humanity from one of the greatest catastrophes since World War II,” Beasley said. “It's not too much to ask.” Asked for names of some of the billionaires he was targeting Beasley replied: “I don't get to hang around with that crowd. I'm hanging around people who are starving to death." He said WFP is “greatly concerned about 2021” because budgets weren't calculated to take into account the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Beasley said wealthy countries put $17 trillion into economic stimulus packages for their citizens to tackle the coronavirus, and “that's $17 trillion that isn't going to be available for 2021.” This year, he said, many governments reached deeper into their pockets while they could and gave the U.N. and its agencies more money, but the governments are now “tapped out.” Beasley said debts for middle- and low-income countries were put on hold or deferred until January 2021, and “that's $8 trillion worth of debt services" coming due. In addition, remittances from overseas workers to families in developing countries have fallen, and lockdowns are adding to deteriorating economies.

“It is an appalling situation,” he said. Beasley said that's why a one-time infusion of cash from the billionaires is so essential for 2021.

He said the humanitarian crises in the world are worsening, with Yemen “the worst of the worst of the worst,” Africa's Sahel region “undoubtedly one of the worst,” Congo “just horrific” and Syria “deteriorating.” He said many other countries are also deteriorating including Nigeria, South Sudan and Ethiopia. Beasley got COVID-19 in March and has resumed traveling, including to Niger in the Sahel where he was last week when the announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Program stunned and delighted staff and the broader United Nations family.

The WFP chief said he went to the Sahel because “nobody is bringing to the world the calamities that are developing in a catastrophic way, and this is a time we've all got to come together.” “So all hands on deck,” Beasley said. “If we don't get the support we need, you literally can be looking at famine in several dozen countries. But if we get the support we need we'll avert famine.”.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Feds to execute woman who killed victim, cut baby from womb

A woman convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby is scheduled to be the first female inmate put to death by the US government in more than six decades, the Justice Department said Frida...

BJP leader shot dead in UP ahead of assembly bypoll, 3 detained

A local BJP leader was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Ferozabad district of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the November 3 assembly bypoll in the area, following which police have detained three people for questioning, an officer said on Satu...

US deported Venezuelans through third country despite risks

The Trump administration stealthily deported an unknown number of Venezuelans through a third country, possibly violating US laws and undermining US warnings about the socialist governments human rights record, according to the top Democrat...

Austrian foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 after EU meeting

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has tested positive for the coronavirus and might have caught it at a meeting with his European Union counterparts on Monday, a spokeswoman for his ministry said on Saturday.As a precautionar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020