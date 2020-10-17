Left Menu
Development News Edition

Franklin Templeton MF's six shut schemes generate Rs 8,302 cr since closure

Of the six schemes, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Low Duration Fund and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund have 40 per cent, 19 per cent, 19 per cent and 4 per cent of their respective assets under management (AUM) available in cash to distribute to unitholders, it said. This is subject to a successful unitholder vote, the fund house added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 12:26 IST
Franklin Templeton MF's six shut schemes generate Rs 8,302 cr since closure
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has said its six shut schemes have received Rs 8,302 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since closing down in April. Franklin Templeton MF shut six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market. "The six schemes have received total cash flows of Rs 8,302 crore as of October 15, 2020 from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since April 24, 2020," Franklin Templeton MF said in a statement.

Part of this amount has been utilised to repay borrowings and post repayment, Rs 5,116 crore is available for distribution to unitholders in four cash positive schemes -- Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, subject to fund running expenses. Of the six schemes, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Low Duration Fund and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund have 40 per cent, 19 per cent, 19 per cent and 4 per cent of their respective assets under management (AUM) available in cash to distribute to unitholders, it said.

This is subject to a successful unitholder vote, the fund house added. The fund house reiterated that the cash flows received so far are without the ability to efficiently monetise assets, which will only be possible after successfully completing the e-voting process. It further said the court has completed hearing the arguments on matters related to the six schemes under winding-up and the fund house is now awaiting the judgement from the court. "Our focus remains on the important task of generating maximum value and returning your monies at the earliest possible time in accordance with the applicable regulations, subject to the decision of the Karnataka High Court," the fund house said.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Two govt employees nabbed for demanding Rs 10 lakh bribe

Two employees of the district education officers DEO office were detained on Saturday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh for not taking action against a trust-run school in Vyara of Gujarats Tapi district, an official from the An...

RGU signs MoU with Arunachal Govt s Research Dept

The Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies of Rajiv Gandhi University RGU has signed an MoU with the state governments Research department to carry out extensive heritage documentation and formulate a state culture policy. The MoU was signed...

French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in street

French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathiser beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said. Investigators were trying to establish whether the attacker, who was sh...

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt for 'filling pockets of its special friends'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Narendra Modi government, saying it is busy filling the pockets of its special friends and that is why the countrys poor are hungryHe was reacting to the Global Hunger Index 2020 report ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020