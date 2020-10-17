Left Menu
999Services.com Keeps Indian Homeowners Cool and Safe with Innovative AC Services

With AC subscription services from 999services.com, homeowners can trust that they will work with the same contractor throughout the year to perform quality service and repairs to their unit. This provides an added level of security by keeping customers informed about who is coming into their homes and eliminating the frustration of dealing with unreliable contractors. 999services.com can help consumers through every part of their AC journey.

PTI | India | Updated: 17-10-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 14:10 IST
Entrepreneur Vedang Khetawat is on a mission to help Indian customers order reliable, transparent, and affordable AC services from the comfort of their homes. His new venture 999services.com empowers consumers to purchase subscription AC services that will keep their families cool all year long. Most importantly, 999services.com keeps homeowners safe by performing thorough background checks on all of their contractors. 999services.com can provide valuable services to consumers around the country, including in rural India, thanks to recent advancements in telecommunications. Anyone with internet access can quickly go online and schedule their AC service from 999services.com. After booking an appointment, homeowners will know exactly who will be servicing their AC unit and when the AC technician will be arriving. This provides an added level of security by keeping customers informed about who is coming into their homes and eliminating the frustration of dealing with unreliable contractors.

999services.com can help consumers through every part of their AC journey. They sell refurbished AC units, which are significantly more sustainable than throwing away an old AC unit or buying a brand new one. All of 999services.com’s AC units are locally sourced, ensuring quality and cutting down on the unnecessary pollution and waste that comes from shipping AC goods and parts from overseas. 999services.com launched in April 2020 as a response to the global pandemic and has had a positive response from consumers to date. The company has a unique structure and relies on a network of contractors who serve as micro-entrepreneurs and perform specialty work in their regions.

“I grew up around air conditioners and spent time managing and maintaining them in a family business,” says Vedang. “The pandemic drove me to want to create possibilities for micro-entrepreneurs and vendors. I knew there was a better way to provide AC services to India. I’m excited for the opportunity to fulfill the need people have had for a long time to access affordable, reliable AC services everywhere in India, including rural areas.” Subscriptions are available as a one-time service or for 6, 12, or 24 months. Anyone who has the internet and an AC unit can sign up for service from 999services.com. Visit their website to learn more. PWR PWR

